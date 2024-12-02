A Father's Legacy

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ. --

Father’s Day is a day each year to recognize and appreciate the dads in our lives. Here at the 108th Wing, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David M. Savino, 108th Operations Group comptroller, reminisces about his late father, Lt. Col. David C. Savino, who also served in the 108th Wing as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot.



MSgt. Savino described his father as a likable and funny man who loved the outdoors. He recalls a time when he and his twin brother were children who loved pirates, and their father created their very own treasure map to follow from New Jersey to Maine.



“He made a pirate map; made and hid treasure; and had clues to where the treasure was hidden,” Savino said. “He even burnt the paper to make it look like an old treasure map and put it in a bottle.



Their father told them he found it while traveling and took them on an adventure to Maine to find their treasure. Only to find when they got to their destination, it had washed away. Although they never found their hidden treasure, Savino reminisces fondly on this time spent with his father



“I always thought it was awesome,” Savino said. “He was always taking us on adventures—he always had to do something.



The sense of adventure and humor his dad brought to his life is something that MSgt. Savino tries to emulate with his own children. He wants his children to get out in nature, be active and live life with less screen time.



Lt. Col. Savino started as a U.S. Air Force Republic F-105D Thunderchief pilot. He then started flying the KC-135, and went on to fly for Continental Airlines. Lt. Col. Savino left his mark on the 108th Wing and had the consolidated squadron operations facility named after him in his honor. There, you will find a plaque and display case dedicated to him.



We wish everyone at the 108th Wing a Happy Father’s Day!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 13:44 Story ID: 486843 Location: NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Father's Legacy, by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.