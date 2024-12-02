Elizabeth Clemens, CID, RA, Named 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Interior Designer of the Year

Elizabeth Clemens, CID, RA, senior interior designer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, has been recognized as the Interior Designer of the Year as part of the 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Chief Engineer Awards.



Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, NAVFAC Atlantic commander, announced the award selectees during an All Hands meeting on Nov. 13, 2024, emphasizing their critical contributions to the Navy’s global readiness and NAVFAC’s mission.



“I was incredibly proud when we announced the selectees for the 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Chief Engineer awards,” Cuadros said. “It is an honor to celebrate these four outstanding team members who exemplify dedication, skill, and innovation in their respective fields. Each will now compete at the NAVFAC enterprise level for top honors.”



Clemens, whose career spans significant accomplishments in design and project management, has been instrumental in delivering over $2 billion in infrastructure projects. Her leadership extended beyond traditional design responsibilities, playing a pivotal role in the reorganization of NAVFAC Atlantic’s Asset Management and Design and Construction departments.



“These selectees embody the highest standards of professionalism and dedication,” Cuadros said. “Their accomplishments reinforce the critical role NAVFAC plays in supporting the Navy and its global operations. Congratulations and Bravo Zulu to these exemplary team members!”



Reflecting on her journey, Clemens shared her inspiration and gratitude for being part of a mission-driven organization.



"Serving our military, in whatever capacity I can, motivates me to create designs that serve our service members so they can focus on their jobs," Clemens said. "I appreciate this recognition for the interior design community here at NAVFAC. We work hard, and I have had the pleasure of working with many great designers who have taught me so much."



Among her proudest achievements is her work with OICC Florence, where she provided critical post-construction support for Marine Corps projects in North Carolina, as well as her efforts to facilitate the PDC Directorate realignment, which enhanced collaboration while minimizing disruption for staff.



Clemens credits her success to her strong work ethic and the support of her colleagues and mentors.



"Learning from others is a valuable skill. It is a dangerous thing to think you know everything, so I reach out to others often for a different perspective," she said.



Looking ahead, Clemens envisions continued growth and evolution in her role as NAVFAC focuses on reducing costs and construction time.



“With NAVFAC’s focus on reducing costs and construction time, I could see the potential for more renovations of existing structures to repurpose rather than build new,” she said. “Interior designers are essential for renovation work with our focus on the users and their experiences indoors.”



Clemens will now advance to represent NAVFAC Atlantic at the NAVFAC enterprise level competition for the 2025 NAVFAC Engineer, Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year awards.

