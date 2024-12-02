True North specialists certify in BLAST method, assist Airmen with trauma

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Thirteen licensed clinical social workers from Moody Air Force Base received advanced training in Bi-lateral Analysis and Stimulation Treatment (BLAST), in Valdosta and Moody AFB, Georgia, August to October 2024, becoming the first military installation to receive this certification.



The BLAST technique, based on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, is designed to address trauma, PTSD, anxiety and other mental health symptoms. The method streamlines traditional therapeutic approaches, providing faster results.



“I want as many people trained as possible with this technique,” said Dr. Jovanna Gaines, 822nd Base Defense Squadron True North provider. “It’s so quick and efficient, and that’s what we need in the military. It allows people to get back to their duties while also reducing their pain and giving them confidence that they don’t have to hide it.”



This technique addresses the overactive right hemisphere of the brain in PTSD and trauma patients by conducting precise bi-lateral movements with a light pen. This helps the patient’s memory access the left hemisphere of the brain, enabling them to reprocess traumatic events so they can remember them without the side effects of physical or emotional responses.



As a powerful new tool for social workers, the BLAST technique allows them to support individuals who might otherwise struggle in silence. Moody AFB’s mental health providers aim to integrate this method into their services, offering hope to members of the community who navigate the challenges of the military lifestyle.



“I hope they see the value in it and use this technique that doesn’t require a person to re-experience their trauma,” said Cleona Griffin, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron True North provider. “The goal is to treat them, help them get better, and get them back in the fight.”



Whether Airmen are interested in receiving the BLAST treatment or just need someone to talk to, the True North providers are available to them.



“We’re out in their work sections, asking them what they’re doing,” Griffin said. “I just have those general conversations, getting to know them as people even when there’s not a mental health issue. That way, when they need to vent or aren’t feeling right, they can come to me.”



The following individuals are currently certified in the BLAST Technique:

Capri Delvaux – 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Lashayla Dyer – 23rd OMRS

Kristina Gardella – 23rd OMRS

Laura Iandoli – 823rd Base Defense Squadron

Ashley Shapiro – 824th Base Defense Squadron

Corey Strickland – 23rd Munitions Squadron

Stephanie Evans – 38th Rescue Squadron

Cleona Griffin – 41st Rescue Generation Squadron

Sheba Phillips – 71st Rescue Squadron

Kimberly Hines – 23rd Operations Support Squadron



True North providers at Moody AFB hope the positive results of the BLAST method will encourage its adoption across the True North program and U.S. Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:51 Story ID: 486835 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, True North specialists certify in BLAST method, assist Airmen with trauma, by A1C Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.