NAVFAC Atlantic’s Lt. j.g. Andrew Meiners Named 2025 Military Engineer of the Year

Photo By Michael Morris | Lt. j.g. Andrew Meiners, a construction manager at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), has been named NAVFAC Atlantic's Military Engineer of the Year for 2025. His selection recognizes his exceptional contributions to energy resiliency, infrastructure innovation, and community service, setting him apart as a leader among his peers. From left to right: Richard S. Tyler, P.E., Chief Engineer and Director of Planning, Design, and Construction; Lt. j.g. Andrew Meiners, Military Engineer of the Year; and Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of NAVFAC Atlantic.

Lt. j.g. Andrew Meiners, a construction manager at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), has been named NAVFAC Atlantic’s Military Engineer of the Year for 2025. His selection highlights exceptional contributions to energy resiliency, infrastructure innovation, and community service, making him a standout among his peers.



Meiners oversees $246 million in contracts, including a $232 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) that enhances the shipyard's mission-critical operations. His work on the Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant has already improved energy reliability and reduced costs, supporting NNSY’s role in maintaining and overhauling nuclear vessels.



"The steam that is produced by the CHP is able to be used for clean air during confined space work," Meiners said. "Without this, shipyard production rates would dramatically decrease and would serve up to $1 million per day of lost work. The project has been a massive undertaking, but I’ve been fortunate to work with an incredible team to achieve its goals."



Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, announced Meiners’ selection, along with other Chief Engineer Award honorees, during an All Hands meeting on Nov. 13, 2024.



“I was incredibly proud when we announced the selectees for the 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Chief Engineer awards,” Cuadros said. “It is an honor to celebrate these four outstanding team members who exemplify dedication, skill, and innovation in their respective fields. Each will now compete at the NAVFAC enterprise level for top honors.”



Meiners’ leadership on the ESPC has addressed critical challenges, including resolving infrastructure defects and ensuring uninterrupted operations. By identifying a single point of failure in the CHP plant’s water supply, he spearheaded risk analysis and implemented both immediate and long-term solutions.



"It truly does take a team to execute a contract," Meiners said. "I rely heavily on the other people that have direct support of the contract to make sure the plan comes to fruition."



The CHP plant’s capacity to produce power in “islanded mode” during blackout conditions is a key achievement, ensuring the continuity of critical shipyard infrastructure. This capability supports global Navy readiness by maintaining production and reducing potential downtime.



In addition to his professional achievements, Meiners is deeply committed to his community. He coaches youth baseball, volunteers at his church, and supports the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, demonstrating his dedication to service both in and out of uniform.



Looking ahead, Meiners will represent NAVFAC Atlantic at the NAVFAC enterprise level competition for the 2025 Engineer, Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year awards.



"Personally, I am just honored," Meiners said. "Professionally, I really hope this is just the start. This award has given me the motivation to keep doing what I am doing. It will serve as a launch pad for the rest of my career."



As one of the youngest recipients of the Military Engineer of the Year Award, Meiners hopes his achievement will inspire other junior officers to pursue excellence.



"Rear Adm. Cuadros mentioned that I was the first or one of a select few Ensigns to have been awarded this accolade," Meiners said. "My hope is that it resonates with other junior officers that their contributions and achievements do not go unnoticed."



With plans to transition to Naval Station Norfolk as the Airfield Assistant Public Works Officer in March, Meiners is already setting his sights on leadership opportunities within NAVFAC. "I am excited to move from the more ‘boots-on-the-ground’ positions to leadership and command-level roles that support operations and planning," he said.



Meiners expressed gratitude to his mentors, including CDR Gutierrez, who entrusted him with managing the second-largest ESPC in the Navy, and the entire ESPC team. "The guidance, teachings, and detailed thoughts have been second to none," Meiners said. "I couldn’t have done it without the team behind me."



As Rear Adm. Cuadros summarized, "These selectees embody the highest standards of professionalism and dedication. Their accomplishments reinforce the critical role NAVFAC plays in supporting the Navy and its global operations. Congratulations and Bravo Zulu to these exemplary team members!"