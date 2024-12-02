Taylor Priest, P.E., Recognized as NAVFAC Atlantic 's 2025 Civilian Engineer of the Year

Photo By Michael Morris | Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Michael Morris | Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, announced the 2025 Chief Engineer Award selectees during an All Hands meeting on Nov. 13, 2024. Among the distinguished honorees was Taylor Priest, P.E., a senior civil engineer recognized as the Civilian Engineer of the Year for her exceptional contributions to stormwater management and the design of critical Navy facilities worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, announced the 2025 Chief Engineer Award selectees during an All Hands meeting on Nov. 13, 2024. Among the distinguished honorees was Taylor Priest, P.E., a senior civil engineer recognized as the Civilian Engineer of the Year for her exceptional contributions to stormwater management and the design of critical Navy facilities worldwide.



“I was incredibly proud when we announced the selectees for the 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Chief Engineer awards,” Cuadros said. “It is an honor to celebrate these four outstanding team members who exemplify dedication, skill, and innovation in their respective fields. Each will now compete at the NAVFAC enterprise level for top honors.”



Priest, a leader in her field, has delivered critical projects such as the $60 million MH-60R hangar in Spain and the $66 million P-8A taxiway and apron upgrade in Italy. Her expertise and leadership have had a direct impact on the Navy’s global readiness. She also brings her passion for STEM education to the community, serving on the board of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and coordinating NAVFAC Atlantic’s STEM outreach efforts.



Reflecting on her award, Priest said, “It’s incredibly humbling to be selected for this award among so many talented engineers at NAVFAC. To be chosen at this point in my career is such an honor and a special way to ring in 15 years at NAVFAC.”



Priest’s journey to this achievement is deeply rooted in a lifelong passion for math, science, and problem-solving, inspired by her father, Josh Priest, who worked at NAVFAC for over 30 years. “When considering a place to work during college career fairs, NAVFAC checked all the boxes: career-based training, continuing education, leadership development, and project complexity,” she said.



Her professional accomplishments extend beyond project design. As the STEM Outreach Coordinator, she organizes events like STEM Laboratory Days at NAS Oceana and NSN Fleet Fest, engaging local students and inspiring the next generation of engineers.



Rear Adm. Cuadros praised all selectees, noting their dedication to NAVFAC’s mission and their role in enhancing the Navy’s operations. “These selectees embody the highest standards of professionalism and dedication,” Cuadros said. “Their accomplishments reinforce the critical role NAVFAC plays in supporting the Navy and its global operations. Congratulations and Bravo Zulu to these exemplary team members!”



Priest emphasized the collaborative environment at NAVFAC as a key factor in her success. “We are so blessed at NAVFAC to have opportunities to grow and develop in our careers through multiple business lines and rotational opportunities,” she said. “The employees here support and celebrate each other. I’m fortunate to say I love what I do, where I work, and who I work with.”



Each honoree will now represent NAVFAC Atlantic at the enterprise level in the competition for the 2025 NAVFAC Engineer, Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year awards.

Priest expressed gratitude for her family and colleagues, particularly the PDC45 Civil and Geotechnical Engineering branch. “PDC45 is the best work family I could have ever dreamed of,” she said. “This award is as much theirs as it is mine.”



As she looks ahead, Priest remains committed to advancing NAVFAC’s mission. “With the CNO’s readiness goal by 2027, I see NAVFAC’s project execution increasing,” she said. “Our PDC team will have to align with that goal to ensure that the infrastructure supports the mission.”



For those aspiring to excel in engineering, Priest offers sage advice: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions and continue to build your skill set. If you keep yourself open to new ideas, challenges, and opportunities, you’ll create a very fulfilling career.”