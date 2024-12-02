MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium Southeast Wraps Up

Photo By Douglas Bedford | Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2024) MyNavy HR Community Managers...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Bedford | Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2024) MyNavy HR Community Managers assist Sailors at Naval Air Station Jacksonville during Career Development Symposium Southeast. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at NAS Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Dec. 3 - 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Douglas Bedford) see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS), hosted by Navy Personnel Command (NPC), visited Sailors stationed throughout Navy Region Southeast, Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.



Events were held at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.



CDS invited Sailors to engage with MyNavy HR senior leadership, detailers, community managers, and policy experts to empower them with career-enhancing knowledge and tools and provide feedback to MyNavy HR representatives.



“I came to CDS to pick a rating because I’m a PACT [Professional Apprenticeship Career Track] Sailor, and I’m officially going to master-at-arms “A” school,” said Seaman Kaitlyn Wollenhaupt, assigned to Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99). “I had a lot of ratings in the back of mind, and I stuck to the one that I thought best fit me.”



Senior leaders and staff representing Chief of Naval Personnel, NPC, Navy Education and Training Command, Navy Recruiting Command, the Career Management Pillar of NPC (PERS-4), and MyNavy Career Center answered Sailors’ questions regarding MyNavy HR policy updates, modernization efforts, and quality-of-life improvements.



“We brought all these people here to answer questions to provide stability, predictability, and goodness for you and your families in your Navy journey,” said Rear Adm. Wayne “Mouse” Baze, commander of NPC. “We want to hear what you have to say because a big part of what we get out of these career development symposiums is the feedback from you all.”



CDS representatives scheduled sessions for Sailors to explore various Navy personnel initiatives, including Billet-Based Advancement, Culture of Excellence 2.0, the detailing process, education opportunities, and regional leadership calls.



The main highlight of CDS was the MyNavy HR trade show, which allowed Sailors to speak directly with community managers, detailers, and subject matter experts to negotiate orders, discover education benefits, and apply for career progression opportunities.



“The most important thing to do is educate our Sailors,” said Chief Special Warfare Operator Danny Perez, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command. “A lot them are actually motivated, and once we see the spark in their eyes, we know that we’ve done our part.”



Learn more about CDS at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/.



Follow MyNavy HR on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR