Global Challenges in Regional Context U.S. 4th Fleet Hosts 2024 Maritime Synchronization Symposium

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S.4th Fleet hosted its annual Maritime Synchronization Symposium onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Dec. 3-6, 2024.



This year’s symposium theme was “Global Challenges in Regional Context”, and featured speakers from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence, the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, Florida International University, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.



“We heard from subject matter experts on the challenges we face in the region, and how those challenges present opportunities for us to build trust with our partners,” said Capt. Patricia Ajoy, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Deputy Plans Director. “Learning together allows us to synchronize our efforts as we move forward in our respective countries.”



Participants representing 14 countries and more than 20 outside agencies and commands also heard from planners to synchronize support of the upcoming Continuing Promise 2025 deployment of hospital ship USNS Comfort to the region and the UNITAS 2025 multinational maritime exercise, which the U.S. Navy will host in honor of the Navy’s 250th birthday.



“As a Fleet, our overall objective is to deliver presence in the region, conducting operations and exercises with our partners, all designed to enhance readiness and improve interoperability,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander. “2025 is going to be a great year to meet our objective through the Continuing Promise 2025 deployment and the UNITAS 2025 multinational maritime exercise, as we also commemorate our Navy’s 250th birthday.”



Defense Attaches and Navy Section Chiefs from the following countries participated in this year’s symposium: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay,



