A New Mission: Ensign Hallie Hilliard’s Path to Service in the Navy Medical Service Corps

WASHINGTON (Sept. 16, 2024) - The U.S. Navy recently welcomed Ensign Hallie Hilliard, a promising young officer commissioned through the Health Professions Scholarship Program, into a leadership role. Sworn in by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Ensign Hilliard took her oath surrounded by family, friends, and mentors, a symbolic beginning to her career in the Navy Medical Service Corps, Sept. 16.



Ensign Hilliard, a first-year doctoral student at Adler University, is studying clinical psychology with a military psychology emphasis. Her journey to military service speaks to her dedication to serve those who serve, a commitment that will guide her as she enters the military psychology field.



Her background as an enlisted Sailor has given her a unique perspective on the needs of military personnel.



"Serving as an enlisted Sailor only exacerbated my passion for mental health and wellness,” Ensign Hilliard shared. “I saw first-hand the importance of mental health from the bottom to the top of the Department of the Navy. That provided me with great insight."



Prior to her military career, she aspired to become a clinical psychologist and worked diligently to seek out opportunities like the Navy's Health Professions Scholarship Program.



"From my time in the Navy, I've developed a strong sense of duty to serve the people, and I can't imagine another career path for myself," said Hilliard.



Joining the Medical Service Corps, Ensign Hilliard will focus on providing mental health support and advocacy, particularly in the context of military psychology. In her doctoral program, she specializes in understanding and addressing the unique psychological needs of military personnel, a focus that aligns with the Navy's increasing emphasis on mental health support for service members.



"Mental health is health,” Hilliard emphasized, “I'm driven as a leader to show care and empathy to our Sailors and Marines, resulting in making a stronger workforce."



Looking ahead, Ensign Hilliard is excited about her role in the Navy Medical Service Corps. "I'm honored to be commissioned in the Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program (MSC-IPP) as I pursue my doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Adler University in Chicago. I'm excited to return to active duty and provide the necessary support that service members need to take care of themselves, their families, and most importantly, to advance the Department of the Navy's mission," she shared.



"Over the past few years, the Navy has implemented initiatives and policies that show dedication to mental health, including the Warrior Toughness program, Culture of Excellence 2.0, and implementing the Brandon Act. Serving as an enlisted Sailor has provided me the experience needed to understand the unique challenges of our service members. Teamwork and resilience are key to everything that we do."



As she embarks on this new chapter, Ensign Hilliard offered some advice to others considering a similar path.



"Love what you do, work relentlessly, and believe in yourself," she emphasized.



Her story not only underscores her personal dedication but also serves as an inspiration to those pursuing careers that blend military service and professional expertise.



Ensign Hilliard's journey reflects the Navy's evolving commitment to mental health and readiness. Her commissioning represents not just a personal achievement but a broader recognition of the critical role mental health professionals play within the military.



"I’m deeply honored to be a part of the Medical Service Corps and grateful for all the leaders, peers, and shipmates who encouraged me along the way."

Date Posted: 12.06.2024
A New Mission: Ensign Hallie Hilliard's Path to Service in the Navy Medical Service Corps, by PO3 William Bennett