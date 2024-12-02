Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 51/5-Led Operation Leads to Seizure of Narcotics At Sea

    USCGC Glen Harris and USS McFaul Sail in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 24, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS – The U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144) interdicted a large cache of illicit narcotics at sea in international waters, Nov. 25.

    The boarding team discovered and seized 5,316.1 kilograms of hashish, 181.4 kilograms of heroin and 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine and, after documenting and weighing the illicit haul, properly disposed of it. Total estimated market value of the narcotics is $4.6 million.

    Glen Harris was supporting a Task Force (TF) 51/5 mission at the time of the seizure.

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Lightfoot, commanding general of TF 51/5, said operations such as these help maintain freedom of the seas and is part of a larger effort with partner nations in the region.

    “The collaboration between our Coast Guardsmen, Marines and Sailors is outstanding,” Lightfoot said. “I’m proud of our interoperability. We are disrupting criminal acts at sea and keeping over five tons of narcotics from hurting more people.”

    “Glen Harris is one of six U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters performing maritime security operations throughout the region,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick Murphy, commodore of TF 55, also known as Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, which has tactical control of Glen Harris. “The U.S. Coast Guard brings expertise and flexibility to the wide range of missions we execute.”

    Glen Harris is forward deployed to Bahrain as part of a Patrol Forces Southwest Asia under tactical control of TF 55, consisting of surface forces, including U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats and independently deployed ships in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

    Task Force 51/5 executes operations, responds to contingencies and crises, and conducts theater security cooperation at sea, from the sea and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet and Marine Forces, Central Command theater objectives.

    USCGC Glen Harris and USS McFaul Sail in the Arabian Gulf

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Seizure
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    Glen Harris

