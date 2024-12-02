Leader Professional Develop in New York

Photo By Lt. Col. Brett Walker | Maintaining dominance as the world’s leading military unit for special operations in...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Brett Walker | Maintaining dominance as the world’s leading military unit for special operations in military governance and psychological operations necessitates vigilance in professional growth. To that end, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, COL Clifton Kyle, Commander of the 353rd CACOM, brought his officers to several Staten Island sites of historic significance and CSM Clifford Lo brought the unit's non-commissioned officers to tour an aircraft carrier and a NASA exposition in New York City. see less | View Image Page

Prior to the grueling, but necessary, Yearly Training Briefs, the leaders of 353rd Civil Affairs Command engaged in professional development and team building activities around New York on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.



COL Clifton Kyle, Commander of the 353rd CACOM, brought his officers to several Staten Island sites of historic significance, then broke them into teams to compete in a quiz on doctrine related to leading Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations soldiers. At the same time, CSM Clifford Lo brought his non-commissioned officers to tour an aircraft carrier and a NASA exposition in New York City.



Senior commissioned officers of the eight Civil Affairs battalions of the 353rd CACOM united with their counterparts in the four battalions of the 2nd Psychological Operations Group to visit three sites on Staten Island. First, they viewed the batteries of Fort Wadsworth and discussed their role in early American military defenses of New York. Next, they went to the house in which, in 1776, British Admiral Lord Richard Howe unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with American representatives (including Benjamin Franklin and John Adams) for an end to the American Revolution. After that, they traveled to Blazing Star Ferry, a site on which American troops attempted a raid on British positions as part of the Philadelphia Campaign. There, LT Ashton Bracey described the Battle of Staten Island and facilitated discussion on factors effecting the outcome of that battle, including those at Blazing Star Ferry.



Elation of getting out of the cold and back to the Command’s headquarters at Fort Wadsworth was quickly extinguished upon learning of a pop quiz on critical knowledge for Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations senior officers. The challenging nature of the questions forced collaboration by the participants and forged bonds.



Meanwhile, CSM Lo and a selection of his non-commissioned officers were subjecting a different group of people to a different set of challenging questions. Aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that saw service in World War II and is now moored in Manhattan, the senior non-commissioned officers of the 353rd CACOM and 2nd POG were probing the docents as only N.C.O.s can do. Tactics, soldier (or sailor, as it were) safety, and maintenance programs were all points of particular interest. Having exhausted the knowledge of their guides, the non-commissioned officers moved on to a nearby NASA exhibition featuring the Enterprise shuttle prototype.



Maintaining dominance as the world’s leading military unit for special operations in military governance and psychological operations necessitates vigilance in professional growth; including studying the warriors and war machines of the past.



Short Form Narrative by LTC Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer, 353d CACOM





