USAG Japan’s top NCO talks community partnership strides with local mayor during outgoing office call

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, U.S. Army Garrison Japan's senior enlisted leader, talks with Zama Mayor Mito Sato during his outgoing office call with the mayor Dec. 3 at the garrison headquarters. The mayor thanked the command sergeant major for his efforts in helping to bridge the two communities.

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s outgoing senior enlisted leader held his final office call with a neighboring city mayor, who thanked him for his efforts in helping to bridge the two communities.



Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio welcomed Zama Mayor Mito Sato to his office at the garrison headquarters here Tuesday. They discussed the many events and community engagements they attended together since Rio joined the garrison in December 2022.



Sato also thanked Rio for his efforts in strengthening the relationship between Zama and the garrison, presenting him with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the city’s 130,000 residents.



“We would like to thank [Rio] for his participation in various Zama-hosted events during his tenure and for his efforts to strengthen the partnership between the city and garrison,” the mayor said.



Rio said participating in local events was a great way to make him and his family feel like part of the community outside Camp Zama.



“It will always have a special place in my heart and my family’s,” he said of his experiences in Japan.



One of his favorite things to see in his role as a senior enlisted leader was the ongoing cooperation and teamwork that goes on between the garrison and neighboring cities outside the installation.



“It’s representative of what goes on between our two governments at a national level,” Rio said. “To be able to be a small part of it, it’s very rewarding.”



Both the mayor and command sergeant major said they hoped Zama and the garrison will have continued success in strengthening their relationship.



Rio will depart Japan this month following his change of responsibility Dec. 12.