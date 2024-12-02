BACH Hosts Senior Spouses For Hospital Tour

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted a senior spouse tour Dec. 2, 2024, which highlighted BACH’s capabilities and commitments to Soldiers and their families.



“The spouses of our senior leadership are critical members of the Fort Campbell community,” said Col. Samuel Preston, BACH Commander. “Many new Army Families rely on their experiences and knowledge. These tours offer a unique opportunity for our health care team to provide accurate and up-to-date information the spouses can pass along throughout their organizations. It is a true force-multiplier for overall Soldier and Family resilience and readiness.”



The spouses who attended the tour were: Mrs. Lisa McIntosh (101st Airborne Division), Mrs. Michelle Pitts (Combat Aviation Brigade), Mrs. Ashley Barber (1st Brigade Combat Team), and Mrs. Kris Hambrice (Fort Campbell Dental Activity).

