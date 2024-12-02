San Antonio native earns Blue Jacket of the Year honors at NMRTC San Diego

Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | Logistics Specialist Seaman (LSSN) Christelle V. Abrego, a San Antonio, Texas, native...... read more read more Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | Logistics Specialist Seaman (LSSN) Christelle V. Abrego, a San Antonio, Texas, native and graduate of Madison High School, receives a certificate of recognition from the Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna for capturing the Blue Jacket of the Year award for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024. Currently serving with NMFP’s Unit Deployment Cell (UDC), Abrego plays a pivotal role as an operations action officer and primary medical supply purchaser for the NMFP region. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Logistics Specialist Seaman (LSSN) Christelle V. Abrego, a San Antonio, Texas, native and graduate of Madison High School, has achieved a milestone, earning the Blue Jacket of the Year award for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego. This recognition, awarded annually to the most exceptional junior enlisted Sailor, highlights Abrego’s exceptional leadership, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to her duties.



Currently serving with Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s (NMFP) Unit Deployment Cell (UDC), Abrego plays a pivotal role as an operations action officer and primary medical supply purchaser for the NMFP region. Her responsibilities include logistical support, administrative processing, and deployment coordination for critical missions. In Fiscal Year 2024, Abrego successfully oversaw six Individual Augmentee (IA) missions, four requests for support, and a special psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, ensuring that 33 service members met 720 pre-deployment administrative requirements.



“LSSN Abrego has set the standard for excellence in her role,” said NMFP’s Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna. “Her dedication to the mission and her team reflects the very essence of what it means to be a Navy professional. This award is a testament to her hard work and commitment.”



Abrego’s Navy journey is deeply personal. Inspired by her family’s rich military history—her brother, uncles, and cousin all served in the Marine Corps and Navy. She joined the Navy to continue this legacy and became the first female in her family to do so.



“My dad, Raul Abrego, taught me to never give up and chase what I want in life,” Abrego shared. “He’s my biggest support, and this achievement is as much his as it is mine.”



Her decision to pursue a career in logistics came after researching Navy rates. “I liked how logistics combines physical and administrative work and how versatile the field is,” Abrego explained. “Logistics is essential everywhere, and I enjoy the challenge it brings.”



Rear Admiral Guido Valdes, Commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, praised Abrego for her contributions. “LSSN Abrego exemplifies the values we hold dear in Navy Medicine—commitment, teamwork, and a drive to excel,” Valdes said. “Her work ensures that our personnel are ready to support missions across the Indo-Pacific, and this recognition is well-deserved.”



Abrego credits her mentors, including her father, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Seymour, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Albrian Crisostomo for their guidance and support. She also highlighted the importance of teamwork. “Without your team, nothing is possible,” she said. “My experiences here have taught me courage and the value of asking for help—traits that have been key to my growth as a Sailor.”



Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Aquino, who worked closely with Abrego, described her as “motivated and hard charging Sailor who is a very valuable part the UDC and the command.”



“She brings energy, focus, and an incredible work ethic to everything she does,” Aquino said. “Her recognition as Blue Jacket of the Year is a proud moment for all of us.”



Earning this award is meaningful for Abrego. “It’s an honor to show my family and leadership how far I’ve come,” she said. “It’s proof that hard work pays off, and it’s my way of giving back to those who’ve supported me every step of the way.”



Looking ahead, Abrego hopes to continue growing both personally and professionally.



“My dream is to become the best leader I can be and inspire others the way my leaders have inspired me,” she said. While she hasn’t deployed yet, she hopes to serve in Japan to experience its culture and traditions.



Abrego’s advice to her peers is simple yet powerful: “Take things day-by-day and focus on becoming better. Listen to your leaders—they have wisdom to share that can guide you.”



As she reflects on her achievements and the road ahead, Abrego’s story serves as an inspiration to Sailors across Navy Medicine. Her dedication, resilience, and drive embody the spirit of the Blue Jacket of the Year.