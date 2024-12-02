New York Air Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing plays Santa while honing military skills

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. – Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing helped out Santa Clause by delivering over 4,000 toys earmarked for North Carolina kids whose families are recovering from Hurricanes Debby and Helene.



The crew of a C-17, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, delivered the 2,600 pounds of toys to Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Dec. 3, 2024.



Along with supporting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys of Tots program, the flight would fulfill training standards for 105th aircrew members, explained Lt. Col. Benjamin Buxton, one of the pilots on the mission.



“We saw an opportunity where we could dovetail our training requirements with the need to get the toys out to North Carolina,” he said.



In alignment with the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment doctrine, which aims to increase resiliency and survivability across the force, 105th Airmen are learning skills from different specialties to improve their performance and better prepare for austere environments, Buxton explained.



The requirements of this mission fit those tasks, he added.



At the beginning of August, Hurricane Debby turned into Tropical Storm Debby and soaked North Carolina, causing flooding and damage. Then on Sept. 27, Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina, causing more flooding and wind damage.



In an effort to give back to those impacted by the storms, Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jason Ericson, who is stationed at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York, formulated a plan.



Ericson, a physical education teacher in civilian life, began collecting toys to send to North Carolina as part of Operation Staten Island Elf.



“Our goal is to make a significant impact, not only within our community, but also beyond it,” Ericson said.



The Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 49 based at the New River facility were ready to work with Toys for Tots to receive the gifts and distribute them in areas hit by the hurricanes, Ericson explained.



In a search for someone to transport the gifts, he reached out to the 105th.



The Airmen with the 105th Airlift Wing were eager to support and noticed an opportunity to perform unique training while delivering the gifts, Buxton said.



As part of the mission, loadmasters were trained to use forklifts to load the cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III. The forklift was then driven onto the jet and brought to North Carolina to assist with offloading, making the crew fully self-sufficient for travel and cargo support, Buxton said.



He went on to describe the distinct challenges of flying into that air station, offering further specialized training to the crew.



“New Rivers is a place none of us had ever been, surrounded by restricted airspace and lots of movement,” he said. “It also has a very short landing strip- less than 5,000 feet.”



Master Sgt. Philip Greer, a loadmaster with the 105th and an aircrew member on the mission, said he would like to be involved with more missions like Operation Staten Island Elf.



“I felt this was a good thing to do, especially given the time of year and the events these people have suffered,” Greer said.



“As the National Guard, we’re homeland defense,” Buxton added. “When we’re not called in an active capacity to fly, resupply, do recovery and rescue efforts, this is the next way we can step up and help out the people most in need.”



During the holiday season, this joint effort between the Army and Air National Guard, as well as the Marine Corps Reserve, exemplifies a commitment to mission readiness and community support.

