Fort Buchanan enables Readiness through Safety

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Carlos Alvarado, Fort Buchanan Safety & Occupational Health Manager, provided a safety...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Carlos Alvarado, Fort Buchanan Safety & Occupational Health Manager, provided a safety briefing to the Puerto Rico National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion members on Dec 5 at building 546 as part of the unit's safety standdown to meet all regulatory Army requirements. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Carlos Alvarado, Fort Buchanan Safety & Occupational Health Manager, provided a safety briefing to the Puerto Rico National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion members on Dec 5 at building 546 as part of the unit's safety standdown to meet all regulatory Army requirements.



"We are all leaders. Do the right thing. Take the appropriate safety precautions not only on your job but in your personal life as well. Never leave your discipline and professionalism behind when you take your uniform off. Knowledge saves lives. Share the safety tips that you will get here with your family, coworkers, and neighbors. You can save someone's life," said Alvarado during his opening remarks.



During the brief, Alvarado discussed several topics, such as motorcycle safety, the use of seat belts, distracted driving, the use of alcohol while driving, and holiday safety.



"From 2019 to 2023, there have been across the Army an average of 83 annual deaths on the road while off duty. That is a lot. One is too much. In all cases, alcohol played a critical role in causing these accidents," added Alvarado, who is an Army Reserve retired First Sergeant.



The presentation included several short but impactful videos from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, which captured the attention of all Soldiers.



"We all make daily decisions. Everything we do has second- and third-order effects, affecting many people. That is why we must always consider safety first," added Alvarado.



Meanwhile, Maj. César Irizarry, the Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander, was very appreciative of the installation's assistance in supporting their safety standdown.



"This has been an excellent experience. In my 20 years of military service, this is one of the best safety briefings I have received. The support that the Puerto Rico National Guard receives from Fort Buchanan is excellent, not only on safety matters but in other areas of our daily operations," said Irizarry.



According to Army regulation 385-10, the responsibilities supporting the Army Safety Program span from the secretary of the Army to individual Soldiers and the Department of the Army Civilians. Special emphasis is placed on commanders and safety professionals executing their unique strategic safety plans at the unit level.



The assistance that the Fort Buchanan safety office provided to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is part of the installation's mission to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



Fort Buchanan is the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean and serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel.