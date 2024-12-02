Crawl, Walk, Run: The Evolution of Resilient Supply Chains in the Pacific

Pat Thomas, Nathan Hoskins, Aaron DeCapua, Army Field Support Battalion - Hawaii, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade



SUBIC BAY, Philippines - On April 9, 2024, the Joint Logistics Enterprise in the Pacific marked a significant milestone in logistics where the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade ordered a 2-centimeter wide, 1-gram flat washer through the Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-A) for delivery to the Joint Theater Distribution Center (JDC) in Subic Bay, the Philippines.



In each Pathways exercise, a series of joint and multinational training exercises aimed at strengthing partnerships, enhancing readiness, and demonstrating the U.S. Army’s Commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) and Army Field Support Battalion (AFSBn) Hawaii, in coordination with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), experimented with various methods to improve supply availability and ensure the safe and reliable distribution of critical items. GCSS-A, the Army's budding arm of the Department of Defense's new system for managing logistics and sustainment across the force, played a crucial role in this initiative.



Pat Thomas, the installation supply representative for the AFSBn-Hawaii, introduced this small action that had consequential implications for the sustainment enterprise in U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) as a whole.



"This was the first time a Class IX repair part was ordered through GCSS-A to the Subic Bay Joint Theater Distribution Center (JTDC), serving as a proof of principle for the automation of the Department of Defense supply chain into Luzon, Philippines," said Thomas. "This initiative, undertaken as part of USARPAC's and 8th TSC's JTDC strategy, aims to establish a robust and resilient supply chain west of the International Date Line to strengthen our sustainment posture."



At the heart of this initiative lies the Subic Agila JTDC site in Subic Bay, the Philippines, overseen by USARPAC and operated by the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) prime vendor, the primary 402nd AFSB LOGCAP contracting entity in the Pacific. This strategic location is pivotal for posturing supplies and equipment, ensuring rapid response capabilities in a crisis or conflict. Its position in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone will enable more freedom of movement for equipment and supplies in and out of the country, thereby minimizing potential disruptions to the supply chain.



The journey of the small, simple washer illustrates a much more complex system that JLEnt-Pacific (Joint Logistics Enterprise Pacific) will eventually scale," said Maj. Adam Grover, the support operations officer for the AFSBn-Hawaii, and officer in charge of the Logistics Support Element that supports 25th Infantry Division. "The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) sourced the washer from a DLA depot in Bahrain and shipped it via a major international shipping company Within a 48-hour window, the washer was dispatched from Angeles City, the Philippines, and set for delivery to the JTDC at Subic. This is compared to the average of 14-21 days when most supply parts arrive in the country via traditional means."



Thomas noted that while the initial washer test showed great promise, it wasn't without its share of challenges and learning opportunities. "The item's journey through the shipping companys sorting hub in a contested environment will necessitate DLA's engagement to prevent the shipping of sensitive commodities through high-risk zones via the International Traffic in Arms Regulations process,' he said. "Administrative and customs speedbumps also delayed an otherwise streamlined movement."



As the operation progresses through its initial “crawl” phase, efforts are underway to automate customs processes for orders through GCSS-A, said Lt. Col. JC Cook, commander of the AFSBn-Hawaii. The AFSBn-Hawaii team, in collaboration with the 25th ID G4 and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), aims to conduct further tests with various commodities. These tests will identify friction points and recommend solutions to enhance the resilience and Thomas emphasized that this effort involves numerous personnel across multiple organizations.



"Our LOGCAP vendor, another vital entity of the operation, is engaging with USARPAC, AFSBn-Hawaii, and 1st MDTF supply teams to resolve the payment process and streamline the automated supply chain into the Philippines," said Thomas. "Importantly, the involvement of the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group to the Philippines is deemed critical in securing agreements to automate or obtain exemptions for Philippine customs procedures."y



“Looking ahead, the operation is poised to transition from this “crawl” phase to a “walk” phase during the 2025 USARPAC Campaign Rehearsal, Operation Pathways,” said Grover. The goal is to predictably order any part under the de minimis customs threshold without encountering delays or friction. Through the LOGCAP, the vendor team is working with USARPAC on procedures to ease future customs processing, including applying for licenses and codifying hazardous material deliveries.



Thomas said the operation will be in a “run” phase when it achieves full operational capability, which entails the successful and predictable ordering of any Class IX item and making assets in the JTDC available for immediate redistribution. This ambitious timeline underscores the Joint Logistics Enterprise's commitment to establishing a resilient and automated supply chain, ensuring readiness and responsiveness in the Pacific theater.



"Throughout this journey, collaboration between various stakeholders, including USARPAC, 8th TSC, AFSBn-Hawaii, 1st MDTF, 25th ID, DLA, our LOGCAP prime vendor, and JUSMAG-Philippines, remains paramount," said Cook. "Together, we are working to overcome obstacles, automate processes, and pave the way for a more agile and efficient supply chain that can effectively support military operations in the Pacific region - one washer at a time."

The 402nd AFSB's support to U.S. Army forces involved in Operation Pathways has been vital in navigating the logistical challenges of the expansive Indo-Pacific region. Through testing, these iterative advancements by the DLSE have widened the aperture of support possible solutions by using approved processes, providing a template to support operational readiness in the future.

Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.05.2024