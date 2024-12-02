OKGuard tackles wildfires with Task Force Firehawk

Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | An Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier constructs a firebreak at the Wildland...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | An Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier constructs a firebreak at the Wildland Firefighting Course at Camp Gruber Training Center, near Braggs, Oklahoma, Aug. 21, 2023. Soldiers volunteered for the course to earn their Red Card Certification and have the knowledge and experience to respond to wildfire incidents both in state and around the nation. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Task Force Firehawk, the Oklahoma National Guard’s (OKNG) Wildland Firefighting program, is blazing a trail in protecting the state’s forests and grasslands while equipping Guardsmen with a unique skill set.



The initiative, hosted at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, prepares service members to tackle wildfires in challenging environments, filling a critical gap in wildfire response.



“The Wildland Firefighting program expands the Oklahoma National Guard’s capabilities that support state and regional partners and provides additional response resources to help protect our communities,” said Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, Director of the Joint Staff, Oklahoma National Guard. “In addition to the wide range of skills the OKNG brings to the table, WLFF expands our ability to serve our state and nation.”



For Oklahoma communities, this means faster response times and increased resilience. Task Force Firehawk’s efforts reduce the need to rely on out-of-state resources, strengthening the state’s capacity to manage wildfires.



Beyond community benefits, Task Force Firehawk has a profound impact on its members.



“The Guard offers many opportunities to gain sought-after skills and certifications,” Wyatt said. This translates to their ability to qualify for more opportunities in the civilian sector.”



Guardsmen interested in joining the program undergo intensive training, beginning with the pack test, which requires walking three miles in 45 minutes while carrying 45 pounds. From there, trainees complete Type II certification.



“There’s a good blend of classwork and hands-on exercises,” Lewis said. “Students practice containing fires and applying what they’ve learned in realistic scenarios. It’s very similar to the field training exercises we do in the Guard.”



These skills prepare Guardsmen to face the dangers of the field, including falling trees, unpredictable weather and fast-moving flames. Smoke inhalation, dehydration and fatigue are ever-present challenges, but training ensures readiness for worst-case scenarios.



While Task Force Firehawk is still establishing its presence, coordination with civilian agencies is key to achieving its mission. During large fires, the team works alongside local fire departments and federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service.



“As the program grows, we’ll be able to contribute more to national efforts while also addressing local needs,” Lewis said. “Having locals who understand the terrain and weather is a big help.”



According to Lewis, the long-term goal for the program is to create seasoned squads capable of deploying nationally while enhancing Oklahoma’s preparedness for future wildfires.



“This is an opportunity to dial into a specific need and build on those experiences,” Lewis said. “It’s a phenomenal program, and I know anyone who joins will be pleasantly surprised.”