Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Information Technology (N6) 

The Information Technology Department (N6) is responsible for the oversight and management of computer-based technology services for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N6 is one of more than 30 N-codes at CNRH.



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



To ensure operational success, N6 supervises critical telecommunication infrastructure, manages multiple networks such as the Patient Safety Network (PsNET) and Navy and Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), and provides daily hands-on tech support to a multitude of customers across CNRH. This includes management of service tickets, deployment of assets, and creation of network accounts.



Among N6 department’s dedicated staff is Joseph Tolve, an IT specialist assigned to support Joint Base Security Department (JB2). His primary responsibility is the daily maintenance of the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS), a database critical for authorizing base access.



Tolve’s other duties include handling trouble tickets, helping employees resolve any technical issues they may have during their daily work duties, and monitoring any issues with the network connectivity at security checkpoints to ensure scanners remain connected and ready to use.



As the DBIDS base security officer, Tolve troubleshoots and configures 52 of the DBIDS handheld scanners across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), which includes three annexes: Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, Lualualei, and West Loch.



“I perform administrative tasks on the DBIDS program by ensuring customers who have issues with their DBIDS profiles get those issues resolved in a timely matter,” said Tolve. “This includes correcting false information that was entered or resolving base access issues.”



For Tolve, overseeing changes to the DBIDS program’s functionality has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his career.



“My role with DBIDS is very fulfilling because I have hands-on access to the systems used by JBPHH for access control and I can ensure that individuals who are on base can feel safe knowing that no one without approved access can get on base,” explained Tolve. “Sharing my technical and customer service skills with not only civilians but Air Force and Navy personnel is a great feeling.”



Despite enjoying all aspects of his career, Tolve understands that the IT department still has issues that could be improved.



“I would love it if the process of getting equipment replaced or repaired could be streamlined,” Tolve said.



“As it currently stands, it can take quite some time before equipment replacements are processed, which can bring stress to the workforce,” said Tolve. “I try my best to mitigate issues in the meantime but unfortunately, there are sometimes no alternatives.”



Tolve recalled a time when scanners broke at more populated gates on JBPHH and he made the decision, with leadership approval, to relocate a small number of scanners from less populated gates to the more populated ones.



“I reconfigured the scanners to be able to work at a new gate while we waited for replacement scanners with the DBIDS helpdesk,” said Tolve. “This had not been done in the past, sometimes leaving gates such as Nimitz with only one working scanner.”



For Tolve, being an IT specialist is more than just solving technical issues. It’s about making a tangible difference in people’s lives.



“When there are technical issues that impact other’s jobs, I know how stressful that experience can be,” Tolve explained. “I really enjoy being able to use my technical experience to make a difference at JBPHH and I always feel grateful that I can alleviate some of that stress and hopefully bring a smile to someone’s face after solving their technical issues.”



“I love helping people, and being able to use my knowledge of IT makes my job feel like more than just a job,” he added.



For more information about the Information Technology Department, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Base-Support/Command-and-Staff/IT-Services/.

