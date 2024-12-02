Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th Anniversary of D-Day

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard D-Day 80th Anniversary Graphic

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver | Eighty years ago on June 6, 1944 Allied Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France...... read more read more

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Story by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    As the sun rose over the North Sea on June 6, 1944, German soldiers defending the French coast at Normandy observed an awe-inspiring sight - the largest amphibious invasion force in history gathering in the waters off the English Channel. This was D-Day.

    This year marks the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, code name, Operation Overlord. The beach landing began at 6:30 a.m. The allies landed on five beaches, code names Gold, Juno, Omaha, Sword and Utah. Allied Forces suffered nearly 10,000 causalities, including 4,000 confirmed dead. Yet somehow due to planning and preparation and the unbelievable valor and sacrifices of the Allied troops, the landings were a success.

    By June 11, the beaches were fully secured, and the Allies began fighting their way across the French countryside. The D-Day invasion began to turn the tide of the war. The largest air, land and sea operation in history was the beginning of the end of Hitler’s dream of world domination.

    Eighty years ago, the mission was to preserve the republic and to set free a suffering humanity. Today that mission is still true. America is counting on Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) to deter aggression, defend national security interests and preserve life. Every day the men and women of PNSY are reminded of the importance of this mission and the role they play in delivering submarines back to the fleet.

    The workforce has a responsibility to the country and the Navy to meet the highest standards possible. Submarines operate in uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing environments. With the right tools, a can-do attitude and sheer determination will ensure the quality of service meets the highest standards possible, allowing the workforce and Sailors to operate safely as a team below and above the surface.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 14:03
    Story ID: 486725
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary of D-Day, by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard D-Day 80th Anniversary Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Normandy
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Navy
    D-Day
    PNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download