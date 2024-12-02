151 miles of awareness

Photo By Paul Mann | 117th Intelligence Squadron members Airman 1st Class Morgan Stroud, Tech. Sgt. Will...... read more read more Photo By Paul Mann | 117th Intelligence Squadron members Airman 1st Class Morgan Stroud, Tech. Sgt. Will Gunter, Senior Airman Clayton Camp and Staff Sgt. Omar Garcia hold the Operation Iron Ruck flag inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Nov. 30, 2024. The four Airmen, along with about 100 of their closest friends, completed the 151-mile ruck march between Auburn and Tuscaloosa, Ala., helping to raise awareness and funds for veteran suicide prevention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann) see less | View Image Page

SUMPTER SMITH JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Alabama — Operation Iron Ruck (OIR) is a 151-mile ruck hosted by veterans’ associations from two Alabama universities, the Auburn Student Veterans Association (ASVA) and the University of Alabama Campus Veterans Association (CVA). The ruck unites local veterans and helps raise awareness and funds for veteran suicide education. This year several members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) participated in the 4-day event.



Tech. Sgt. William Gunter, analysis and exploitation team lead with the 117th Intelligence Squadron and the wing’s point of contact for OIR said, “The ability to have open conversations with ROTC members, vets who have struggled with mental health, and with mental health experts was a fantastic opportunity to learn about how to better support one another.”



OIR launched in 2018 when veteran students from Auburn University and the University of Alabama created the event, deciding together to help fellow veterans and do all they could to bring awareness to veteran suicides. The Iron Bowl, a rivalry between the universities that dates back to 1893, provided the perfect stage, and the 151 miles between the two schools was the obvious trek.



“By doing the 151-mile ruck from Auburn to Tuscaloosa, we were able to demonstrate to veterans across the state that we have a community to turn to in times when we feel alone and need a little extra support,” said Airman 1st Class Morgan Stroud, a geospatial intelligence specialist from the Birmingham-base Air National Guard unit.



Eight Airmen from the 117th completed 57 miles of the ruck, leap-frogging other teams in 10-mile increments, and like all participants they each carried 22-pound backpack and 22 blank dog tags to represent the estimated 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. Ruckers also carried the game ball for the Iron Bowl!



Two other members from the 117th Intelligence Squadron, Staff Sgt. Omar Garcia and Senior Airman Clayton Camp, spoke of the camaraderie built during the challenge. Garcia said, “Throughout the journey we built camaraderie with fellow participants and pushed ourselves both physically and mentally to reflect the resilience veterans demonstrate every day.” For Camp, he completed the OIR, “To build camaraderie with those around me [who] might have lost people close to them and give those struggling someone to talk to.”



They marched to let veterans know they are not alone and to help those who may be in a dark place. They marched to raise public awareness about veterans’ mental health and to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They marched to support one another, to support the Airman, Marine, Soldier, Sailor or Coast Guardsman who is their neighbor.



Gunter said, “I’ve already had 15 people from the wing ask me how to participate next year!”