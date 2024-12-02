Barre Falls hosted an Initial Chainsaw Safety Training

The Barre Falls team hosted Chainsaw Training called, “Game of Logging,” at the project Nov. 6-8 to certify Park Rangers to safely and properly use a chainsaw.



“This is a three-day training for new rangers that don’t have a lot of experience with a chainsaw, said Park Ranger Alexandra (Ally) Mars. “After this training they can learn new skills and maybe build upon prior skills to do what they need to do out in the field. In the field you have to cut trees often, storm clean up and clean up from fallen trees that might be blocking roads.”



Park Rangers from the Merrimack River Basin, Thames River Basin, Lower Connecticut River Basin and Upper Connecticut River Basin attended the Barre Falls training event. Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, joined the Park Rangers on Day 3 of the training and learned how to properly fell a tree and to limb and buck fallen trees.



“The training is a requirement for those operating chainsaws in the field - in most cases, new employees take the initial training when there is an opportunity, and refresher trainings are completed every three years,” said Park Ranger Brianna Green. “The first portion of the class is tree felling and it’s very precise and mathematical. The second part is debris removal which is a really important part of it because it’s a lot of what we do. There are a lot of hazard trees or trees that have fallen because of a storm. Some hazard trees are pinned under something and have a lot of tension, so we need to cut them up and relieve that tension.”



Girard Custom Cut Hardwood conducted the training. The training included the following components:



• Reviewing Hazard Activity Analysis

• Proper attire/safety gear

• Inspecting Chainsaw equipment

• Practicing Bore Cut

• Checking the notch

• Inspecting the tree prior to fell cut

• Maintaining the one-inch hinge while cutting the tree

• Reviewing the cut after felling the tree

• Practicing chain saw maintenance and sharpening

• Practicing spring pole cuts

• Practicing tongue and groove cuts

• Limbing and bucking to clean the training area



After a participant completes a tree felling, they are scored on how they did. Park Ranger Mariah Deyo, West Thompson Lake scored well when it was her turn to use the chainsaw. She said she got a lot out of the event.

“This type of training keeps our parks safe and keeps us safe,” she said. “There so much information you gain from this.”



At the end of the training, participants received a certificate of completion. Green pointed out for that safety reasons, a second person must be present when operating a chainsaw. Park Rangers can do routine tree removal, but typically contract out for larger jobs, dangerous jobs, or jobs that require a tree climber.

