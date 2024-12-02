Royal Australian Army Medical Corps officer serves with distinction at MEDCoE

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Lt. Col. Nathan Smith, a Family Medicine Specialist with the Royal Australian Army...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Lt. Col. Nathan Smith, a Family Medicine Specialist with the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps, examines a patient at the McWethy Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Sam Houston, TX. Smith has served with the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence for two and half years participating in the U.S. Army Medical Department Exchange Program. During his time, he has worked at the Brooke Army Medical Center and the MEDCoE Fielded Force Integration Directorate. The exchange program has been running since the late 1970’s. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX- Lt. Col. Nathan Smith, a Family Medicine Specialist with the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence quarterly awards ceremony on Dec. 3, 2024. Smith has served with MEDCoE for two and a half years participating in the U.S. Army Medical Department Exchange Program. He is assigned to the Fielded Force Integration Directorate and is coming to the end of his time in the exchange program.



Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Smith now lives in Port Macquarie, a small town on the Mid-North Coast of New South Wales. He has served with the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps for 16 years.



Smith heard about the program from one of his mentors Lt. Col. Steven Adamson, who completed the program in 2019. Smith applied for the exchange program to better protect his country and strengthen Australia’s relationship with the U.S. military.



“Geopolitical shifts and the disruption of peace across multiple regions made me realize the importance of partnerships and interoperability,” said Smith. “I understood that our Australia – U.S. partnership would be pivotal to the protection of Australia, and thus Australia’s relationship with the United States is critically important. Army medicine, here and back in Australia is at critical crossroads. We are sitting in the middle of a “walker dip” (a term known to military medical personnel referencing the time between conflicts), whilst observing the lessons from current conflicts. Using these lessons army medicine is modernizing faster than ever, driving change to close current and forecasted capability gaps. This is all happening in a fiscally challenging environment and under the specter of conflicts possibly expanding, both geographically and intensity.”



The AMEDD exchange program has been running since the late 1970’s and functions under the U.S. Army military personnel exchange program. It is seen as a career defining staff position with predecessors taking up key roles upon return to Australia. The position typically rotates between a 70H Medical Operations Officer and a 61H/62B Physician. It is one of the longest running exchange programs and has seen an Australian family in San Antonio for almost five decades. Australian families integrate with the local community and forge long standing.



During his time at Ft. Sam Houston Smith had the opportunity to serve at the Brooke Army Medical Center. A memorandum of understanding was approved which paved the way for a first of its kind foreign military physician role at BAMC. “The Defense Health Agency leadership, Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s staff, and the team at Brooke Army Medical Center relentlessly overcame all obstacles so that I could see patients”, said Smith. Australia’s Joint Health Command is currently supporting an in-kind role at the Australian Army’s Robertson Barracks in Darwin, Northern Territory.



The Australian Army is far smaller than its U.S. counterpart, and I like many Australian Army physicians, Smith is cross trained to perform procedures like those of emergency physicians. As Smith stated, Australian Army Physicians really are “jack of all trades”.



“The staff at the McWethy Troop Medical Clinic are superb, they look after service personnel with professionalism and care”, said Smith where he saw patients. “They are a smooth and practiced team, something that is readily observable during the busy sick call mornings. It was my honor to work with the McWethy team.”



When asked if he would recommend the program to other Australian officers Smooth said absolutely. “Aside from the professional opportunities which I have spoken about, the opportunity to live in another country is special. To have the opportunity to live in the wonderful city of San Antonio is even better. So much history and culture to experience”.



After two and half years at MEDCoE Smith is completing his assignment and is returning to Australia to take a take staff officer role heading up the Joint Medical Board’s Clinical Advisory.



“I, my family, and I know my fellow sailors, soldiers and airmen back in Australia are all very proud of our friendship with U.S. military”, said Smith. “As mates we have fought beside each other for decades, defending democracy and freedom all over the world. Australia is an all-weather friend to the USA; this is absolutely reflected by our landmark AUKUS partnership. Thank you allowing me to be part of the MEDCoE team and supporting my family’s time in your beautiful city. Go Spurs!”.