CWO5 Mike Neck - Pax River’s Resident Unicorn

The rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 denotes a master-level technician in the armed forces, and is so rare, those who hold it are known as “unicorns” because you’re almost as likely to cross paths with that mythical creature than be face-to-face with a CWO5.



But for those of NAS Patuxent River’s Airfield Services Division, they’re quite familiar with Pax River’s own unicorn, CWO5 Michael E. Neck, Jr. Neck was promoted to the rank of CWO5 this fall, and has brought his expertise to everyday operations at Pax River’s airfield.



Neck’s Responsibilities consist of, but are not limited to, divisional daily operations; the program management material readiness, maintenance, and operation of the emergency arresting gear (E-28); the safe movement of transient aircraft; and airfield custodial assignments.

His position at Pax is just the latest in a long career of technical expertise and deck plate leadership, and his new rank gives Neck pause for reflection.



“Reaching the pinnacle of the Warrant Officer ranks was humbling,” said Neck. “I feel a mix of gratitude, achievement, and a great sense of pride. I joined the Navy in 1996 as an undesignated Airman E-1. I started from the very bottom with no job and I found my passion and pathway to success due to determination, dedication, hard work and always being engaged.”



According to My Navy HR, Navy CWOs have provided invaluable leadership since the Navy’s more than two hundred years ago. On December 13, 1775, the continental Congress created warrant officer grades for surgeons, chaplains, boatswains, carpenters and other specialists to serve in tasks vital to establishing and maintaining a naval fleet. Today, as commissioned officers of the line or staff, Navy CWOs possess the authority and are qualified by extensive experience and knowledge to direct the most difficult and exacting operations within a given occupational specialty. Although intended primarily as technical specialists, CWOs may also serve as division officers, department heads, OICs, XO and CO, ashore or afloat. Navy CWOs must be serving on active duty as a chief petty officer (E-7 through E-9) or CPO selectee at time of application, and completed at least 14 but not more than 20 years of active naval service as of 1 October of the year application is made.



“Being a Warrant Officer is a different breed,” said Neck. “We have all had the honor and privilege to be a part of the Chief’s Mess and lead sailors. Most Warrant Officers I know never forget where they came from and can relate to so many junior sailors. Not only are we aggressive but engaged in everything we do. But most important, we offer a wealth of knowledge to share. We are technical Subject Matter Experts in our line of work. We must make on-site decisions and give immediate guidance to our superiors when asked. Our technical background ensures the trust of our junior sailors and Superiors alike.”



Neck is currently one of only four CWO5s in his community in the entire Navy, and the only CWO5 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels). But even though his position is rare, Neck never forgets his purpose as a Navy leader.



“I know I have impacted most sailors here already just because my rank is so rare they cannot believe they are working along side a CWO5, you just don’t see that,” said Neck. “Most CWO5’s are in a program office job and away out of site. I am here on the deck plates and interacting with our sailors just as I did when I was a first class, Chief, and a young CWO2. Nothing has changed but my rank. I hope to further leave a lasting impact with the Aviation Boatswains Mate community fleetwide and foster a culture of excellence with my fellow CWO/LDO’s to make sure the work we do around the fleet better and build stronger communication channels withing our organization.”



For more information on the Navy’s CWO program, visit www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Officer/Active-OCM/LDO-CWO/ .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2024 Date Posted: 12.05.2024 11:14 Story ID: 486712 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 47 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CWO5 Mike Neck - Pax River’s Resident Unicorn, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.