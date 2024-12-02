Balancing Service, Sports, and Success

Danielle Rudd, 20, never imagined that joining the Air National Guard would lead her to graduate with honors from Air Force Basic Training. But that was just the start. Today, she juggles her military service with playing defense for the University of Michigan's Division I women's hockey team, showcasing how determination and discipline drive success both on the ice and in the air.



Rudd enlisted in the Air National Guard in May 2023 as an Airman Basic, combining her desire to serve with the opportunity to have her education funded by the military.



“I wanted to give back and challenge myself in a way I never had before,” she said.



Initially her heart was set on the Army National Guard, but once she realized that there was an Air Force base right next to U of M she chose the Air National Guard.



“The Air Guard aligned more with my goals, and being close to the base meant I could continue my education while serving,” she explained.



Rudd postponed her first year at the University of Michigan to complete Air Force Basic Training and technical school—a choice she didn’t take lightly. While it was challenging to watch her peers begin their freshman year, Danielle remained confident in her path.



“There were days I questioned if I could handle it,” she admitted. “But I always reminded myself why I was there—my future, my family, and my desire to grow.”



Her perseverance paid off when she graduated as the top honor graduate, an award given for leadership, fitness and academic excellence. In fact this top honor was given to her over hundreds of other basic trainees.The experience changed her in unexpected ways.



“A week into basic training, my instructor made me an element leader. I was terrified, but it forced me to step up. By the end, I felt more confident than I ever had in my ability to lead and adapt,” she said.



Her leadership skills were recognized when she had the honor of leading the Airman’s Creed at the coin ceremony.



“Reciting the creed in front of my flight was surreal. It was such a proud moment to know we had accomplished that together,” she said.



Back home, Rudd is now a proud member of the 127th Force Support Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. There, she works in services, supporting tasks like food preparation and fitness programs.



"Even tasks like preparing meals for the base feel significant because I know I'm directly supporting the mission," she said.



Alongside her military career, Rudd has always had a passion for hockey. She started playing in middle school.



“My siblings got into hockey, and I decided to give it a try. From the first time I stepped on the ice, I was hooked,” Rudd recalled.



Now a defenseman for Michigan’s Division I women’s hockey team, Rudd embraces the challenges of competing at a collegiate level. Her military training has strengthened her resilience and focus—qualities that directly enhance her performance on the ice.



“The military has taught me resilience. Mistakes happen all the time, but you can’t dwell on them—you’ve got to move on and keep going,” she explained when talking about how the military has impacted her on the rink.



Rudd isn’t pursuing just any major at the University of Michigan—she’s tackling one of the most demanding fields: nursing. Balancing the intense clinical hours with the challenges of hockey and her military service is no small feat, but she manages it with determination and focus.



“It requires careful planning, but I thrive when I’m busy. It makes me more efficient and motivates me to give my best in everything I do,” Rudd said.



Danielle credits her time in the Air National Guard for teaching her valuable skills like time management, discipline, and leadership—skills she applies not only in the military but also on the ice and in her studies.



“The Guard has shown me how to stay focused and perform under pressure. Those lessons are invaluable in hockey and in life,” she said.



As Rudd looks to the future, she’s determined to keep growing as a leader in both her military and athletic careers.



“Every challenge I’ve faced has shaped me into the person I am today,” she reflected. “I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything, and I’m excited to see where it takes me next.”

