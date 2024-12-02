The first Belgian F-35A arrives at Luke AFB

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The first Belgian F-35A Lightning II arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 3, 2024. This milestone marks the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A, ushering in a new era for the Belgian Air Component.



The initial cadre of Belgian pilots is at Luke AFB to commence training, as Belgium and the United States collaborate to build a new fighter squadron from scratch.



“It’s a historic day for the Belgian air force,” said Belgian Air Component Lt. Col. Pierre-Yves Libert, 312th Fighter Squadron senior national representative. “Our first jet just landed at Luke AFB, marking the start of our training period. A lot of work has gone into making this moment possible and we are excited to begin flying and complete our training.”



The 312th FS is eagerly awaiting a newly renovated building to enhance their training capabilities. Experienced Belgian pilots are also participating in the Simulator Subject Matter Expert course, preparing them to establish their own academic training center back home.



“What’s been so neat over the last few years is understanding how close of allies Belgium is with the United States and our shared NATO partnership in Europe,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Wall, 312th FS commander. “Everyone’s worked really hard for this momentous day. More jets will arrive in the coming months, and our students are ready to fly as soon as maintenance turns this jet over for operations.”



The arrival of the F-35A signifies the beginning of a new chapter with fifth-generation fighter capabilities. The joint effort in building a new fighter squadron underscores the strong partnership and shared defense goals between the two nations.



“It’s such an honor to command the 312th FS and build this team from the ground up,” Wall added. “This moment reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. I’m proud to lead this effort and set up the squadron for success.”



More Belgian F-35As are scheduled to arrive at Luke AFB over the next few months, reinforcing the base’s role as the premier training location for U.S. allies and partners. The collaboration extends beyond pilot training, as both countries work together to enhance operational readiness and strengthen NATO alliances.

