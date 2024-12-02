NSA Souda Bay Returns Fuel Tank to Service

In July 2024, Tank 101 at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay went out of service causing the installation to operate at 50% fuel storage capacity. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI) N38/C700 was tasked with returning that tank to service.



"NSA Souda Bay is part of a larger network of Naval Defense Fuel Support Points in the Mediterranean that provide direct support to joint and NATO warfighters,” said Lt. Lincoln Barber, Regional Fuels Officer. "Anytime a tank is taken down, even for a day, it has significant impact to mission and sustainment.”



Temporary reduced fuel storage puts additional demands on local operators to be receiving, issuing, testing and accounting for fuel on a more frequent basis. The more fuel movements there are, the greater the chance for human error, equipment failure, and fuel spills.



"The Clean/Inspect/Repair of this tank in Souda Bay is part of a larger regional plan to ensure all bulk fuel tanks within our region are within their maintenance requirements to ensure operational and environmental risk is minimized and maximum sustainment for lethality is achieved,” Barber stated.



Through providing Subject Matter Expertise, coordinating Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (NAVEURAFCENT) priorities for the tank repairs, and working with mission planners and other installations to provide alternate fuel capabilities during the reduced operating ability for NSA Souda Bay, the team was able to bring Tank 101 back to service in November 2024. NSA Souda Bay Tank 101 was only out of service for four months, significantly less time than normal.



United States military fuel storage tanks require periodic inspections to remain in service based on the construction standards used, United States Department of Defense (DoD) regulations, and host nation environmental laws. Recently, the U.S. Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) required a complete reassessment of how military fuel facilities are administered, maintained, and operated.



Storage tanks have historically taken around two years to clean, inspect, and repair prior to returning to operation. NAVEURAFCENT/NAVSUP FLCSI believed that this process could be successfully expedited and used the SECDEF's requirements to make changes to the inspection acquisition, contracting, and execution process to make it happen.



"What the Region is doing well, and what Lt. Cmdr. Oke [NAVSUP FLCSI Souda Bay Site Director] did well, is weave maintenance requirements while maintaining operational requirements,” Barber said.



As the eastern most NAVEURAFCENT installation, NSA Souda Bay is in a significant location to support fuel operations in the Command’s Area of Responsibility. The facilities directly support the mission of the installation, including aircraft sorties, GOV vehicles, and equipment across the base.



“Of all the assets NAVEURAFCENT relies upon, our POL (Fuels) Facilities at NSA Souda Bay are among the most vital for the mission success of this region. Our Regional Fuels Team measures success by fueled military vehicles, flying aircraft, and sailing ships,” said Mr. J. Matthew Stephens, P.E., Regional Fuels Engineer.

Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.05.2024 Location: GR