    Jackson team takes revenge, beats Shaw 14-6

    241126-A-ZN169-4316

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    An Army flag football team from Fort Jackson got its revenge over a team from Shaw Air Force, South Carolina with a 14-6 victory during the second Turkey Bowl held Nov. 26 at the Hilton Field Sports Complex.

    “This is somewhat of a revenge match,” said Penny Hadgeoff, chief of sports and fitness for Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, moments before the first snap.

    A team from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw won the first Turkey Bowl, Jan. 25.

    While the game pitted service against service, it was more than that according to Hadgeoff.

    It builds a sense of camaraderie, she said. “We’re two different services, but we are all in the same boat, working for the same boss. It’s just a nice way for the two services, I think, to engage each other.”

    The first game was a defensive slugfest with the score tied at the end of regulation. But in this game, it only took the first Air Force snap for the Army team to put points on the board with a safety.

    Fort Jackson’s team was different this go round as well.

    In the first game, Jackson was represented by a team from the 369th Adjutant General Battalion, but its roster was filled by all-stars from across post in the second.

    Last year, Robert Thompson, the Jackson team’s quarterback fell short in his attempt to lead the team to victory, but not this year. He diced the Shaw team through the air and on the ground.

    “There was a lot of competition to get on the team this year,” Hadgeoff said.

    Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, congratulated the Jackson team when he presented them with a trophy.

    “Congratulations team,” he said. “I want to thank the MWR team for hosting the second one of these (games) … It was good that the Shaw team came out and it was a good clean game.”

    Josh Soldan, Jackson’s Family and MWR director, said he hopes to continue building the camaraderie between the two services.

    “Next year we are looking at building some new sports, some baseball, some softball, some football, some basketball – all that kind of stuff,” Soldan said.

    The game and others like it are examples of the garrison integrating the Soldier experience on the installation.

