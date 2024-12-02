Contracting specialist, wrestling coach finds meaning in career, community

Courtesy Photo | Nathan Gamble, a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime supervisory contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nathan Gamble, a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime supervisory contracting specialist, was recently named one of Claflin University’s 40 Outstanding Alumni Leaders Under 40 for 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

For Nathan Gamble, success is not a single achievement, but a culmination of life experiences and positive relationships. It is something he continues to pursue both professionally and personally and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime supervisory contracting specialist was recently named one of Claflin University’s 40 Outstanding Leaders Under 40 for 2024.



The award recognizes outstanding alumni under the age of 40 who are bold and energetic leaders in their professions and their communities – those who have made continuous contributions to their chosen profession, and have inspired, empowered and embraced their communities, the university’s website said.



Gamble graduated from Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. In 2018, he began his civil service career in DLA Land and Maritime’s Pathways to Career Excellence program. He graduated the PaCE program in 2020 as a contracting specialist and was promoted to a supervisory contracting specialist in just one year.



In this role, Gamble manages post-award functions under DLA’s Nuclear Enterprise Support Office, in addition to the direct development of 11 post-award administrators – a responsibility he holds in high regard.



“My team has a lot of PaCERs, and me being not that far out from that, I want to be an example and help them reach their goals,” he said. “I strive to learn all I can and then pass that along to others.”



Since assuming his current position, Gamble has managed more than $5 million in contracts directly supporting the DLA Land and Maritime mission of delivering readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and supporting the nation through quality, proactive global logistics.



However, Gamble’s success did not begin – and does not end – there.



After graduating from Lake City High School in Lake City, South Carolina, in 2011, Gamble attended the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School from 2011 – 2012, then the U.S. Air Force Academy from 2012 – 2014, both in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



“My father served in the Air Force for 24 years and I always thought I’d follow in his footsteps,” he said of his decision to attend the Academy. “He was my role model, and I always had so much respect for him. But two years in, I realized the military wasn’t for me.”



Gamble transferred to Claflin, where he flourished. He became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., was involved in theater and dance, and served as president of the University’s P.U.L.S.E. dance ensemble.



“I also made an effort to get to know my professors and with that, I gained a lot of mentors,” he said. “This molded me into a visionary. I built a vision for my life, then equipped myself with the tools needed to make that a reality…and I still use what I’ve learned today. I’m able to build a cohesive environment so my team members can be the best versions of themselves as well.”



With a bachelor’s degree in hand, Gamble began his search for a meaningful career.



“Although military service wasn’t for me, I’ve always had a lot of respect for our service members,” he said. “And now, I can still serve without wearing the uniform.”



Joining the DLA Land and Maritime team meant leaving South Carolina and planting roots in Columbus, Ohio. Gamble quickly established himself in the heart of his new community. He serves as a high school wrestling coach for Canal Winchester High School and is a part of Hope City House of Prayer’s congregation and security team.



While juggling family, work and community responsibilities can be demanding, Gamble said he welcomes the challenge and all that comes with it.



“It pulls out different pieces of me and helps me grow in so many ways,” he said. “Coaching for instance…I was always like a big brother to the younger guys, but now as a coach, I can develop those relationships and really make an impact.”



Revisiting his college theater days, Gamble will continue to serve his community by participating in the Nia Performing Arts Theatre Company’s upcoming presentation of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity – “Jesus,” where he is set to play the lead shepherd while his wife, Kimya, will play Mary.



“Church and community life are large parts of who I am,” said the husband and father of two young daughters. “It brings me comfort and peace inside and outside of my home.”



What does ‘Outstanding Leader Under 40’ mean to him?



Gamble said he was honored to be recognized for his contributions not only within his career but his community as well – and he has no plans of slowing down.



“I’m just thankful to be a positive steward for the community, [DLA] Land and Maritime, my family and all the [Claflin University] alumni.”