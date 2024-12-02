Soldiers ‘gobble’ up their Thanksgiving meals

Fort Jackson troops were served the full complement of turkey, ham, prime rib, mac and cheese, dressing and all the other foods that make a hearty meal to give thanks to.



Thousands of Soldiers sat down Nov. 27-28 in warrior restaurants across post to 3,500 pounds of turkey, 3,600 pounds of ham, 2,000 pounds. of salmon, 2,500 pounds of shrimp, 4,000 pounds of Cornish hens, 2,000 pounds, of steamship round, 6,000 pounds of assorted fresh produce, fruits, and vegetables, and 5,000 pies (pumpkin, pecan, and sweet potato.)



“It might not be your home away from home, but just having the different varieties and menu options gives you a little taste of home,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander.



He added that he would speak to the Soldiers and hear them “talk about this might be my grandmother’s dressing or this could be my grandmother’s sweet potatoes.”



The troops were served by leadership as well. All part of the Army Thanksgiving tradition.



“Regardless of whatever capacity you serve in, what better way to demonstrate it than serving a meal,” Hood said while visiting the 369th Adjutant General Battalion dining facility, which was decked out in a football motif.



The decorations were part of the post’s best Thanksgiving dining facility competition that pitted warrior restaurants against one another.



The facilities could decorate how they saw fit such as the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy sporting an old west theme.



“We did not establish an Army Training Center particular theme,” Hood said. “We chose to allow the dining facility manager and those members to decide what it is.”



For Pfc. Bessy Puerto, a student with the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership, it was nice to have the leaders serve her and her fellow students.



At the same time she said she “loved the cowboy theme,” but didn’t expect the type of meal until “a little farther down the line.”

