DoD to pilot expansion of commissary benefit to military civilian employees

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Department of Defense (DoD) will test an expansion of commissary shopping privileges for DoD civilian employees at select Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) stores located in the continental United States for 120 days starting Dec. 5.



“We welcome the opportunity to participate in DoD’s pilot to expand commissary shopping privileges to DoD civilian employees at 16 of our stores,” said John E. Hall, DeCA director and chief executive officer.



All civilian employees (appropriated and non-appropriated) with DoD identification will be authorized to shop at one of the 16 commissaries participating in the piloted program.



The pilot will test the feasibility of expanding commissary access to DoD civilians at all stateside commissaries. Ultimately, allowing DoD civilians to shop in the commissaries is expected to increase DeCA’s sales volume, generating additional savings for all patrons through lower wholesale pricing and increased promotions by suppliers.



For now, the 16 stores selected for the pilot are at the following locations:

• Alaska: Eielson Air Force Base

• California: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Fort Irwin

• Georgia: Marine Corps Logistical Base Albany and Robins Air Force Base

• Maryland: Naval Air Station Patuxent River

• Oklahoma: Altus Air Force Base

• Texas: Laughlin Air Force Base

• Virginia: Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base commissaries), Fort Gregg-Adams, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (Little Creek Commissary), Naval Base Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Ship Yard (Portsmouth)



DeCA selected the participating commissaries based on the following criteria:

• Store Size: A variety of stores were selected ranging from small to large

• Demographics: An adequate military departmental employee mix while evaluating DeCA’s ability to accommodate the additional patrons

• Geography: Certain locations, with high concentrations of DoD civilians were selected to measure DeCA’s ability support large increases in supported populations and will provide insight to infrastructure requirements



DoD directed DeCA to closely monitor any effects of the increased patronage on the pilot stores’ operations and report those findings. The findings will assist the Department in determining the feasibility of expanding the benefit to all DoD civilians.



This authorization does not include benefit access for family members of DoD civilian employees and former or retired DoD civilian employees, the purchase of tobacco or alcohol products, and Commissary Click2Go online shopping privileges.

