Space Force activates component field command in Japan

The U.S. Space Force activated its sixth service component, United States Space Forces – Japan (USSPACEFOR-JPN) at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 4 December 2024. USSPACEFOR-JPN presents forces and space expertise under U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific (HQ USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC) in direct support of U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ).



Under the leadership of Col. Ryan Laughton, USSPACEFOR-JPN will plan, integrate, and execute Space Force and space security efforts for USFJ in close coordination with Japanese counterparts to enable cross-component space combat capabilities for joint warfighters.



“In the past few years, Japan's Ministry of Defense has made impressive and significant advances in operating in the space domain; from standing up multiple Japan Self-Defense Forces space force units to integrating alongside U.S. Space Forces in our multi-national exercises,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, USFJ and 5th Air Force commander. “As we both continue to advance our space capabilities side-by-side, the establishment of United States Space Forces – Japan is the next step in growing our multi-domain proficiency and our overall contribution to the defense of Japan and the region.”



The importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, the rapidly developing Japan Ministry of Defense space organizations and capabilities, and the need for robust space expertise to support USFJ led to HQ USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC’s establishment of USSPACEFOR-JPN in Japan.



“Guardians across the Indo-Pacific present advanced space capabilities to support the joint warfighter, while countering challenges to national security across the spectrum of conflict,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC.



“United States Space Forces – Japan builds upon these existing capabilities and our alliance with Japan to enhance our interoperability and resiliency, and bolster the security and long-term sustainability of space,” Mastalir said. “Together, we are better connected, more informed, faster, more precise, and more lethal because of space.”



The establishment of USSPACEFOR-JPN reinforces defense leaders’ commitments at the July 2024 Security Consultive Committee “2+2” to strengthen bilateral coordination on cross-domain operations, including cyber, space, and electromagnetic warfare (EW), recognizing the importance of all these domains to future concepts of deterrence and response capabilities. The unit will help strengthen the alliance in a critical growth area for Japan.



“I’m honored to serve alongside our Japanese allies,” said Laughton. “US Space Forces – Japan will deepen our synchronization and help build robust space expertise and interoperable capabilities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



To date, the Space Force has activated service components to U.S. Space Command, U.S. Indo- Pacific Command, U.S. Central Command, and a component to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. In turn, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific activated a subordinate component to directly support U.S. Forces Korea.

