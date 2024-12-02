Shoeboxes for Sailors Touch MSCFE Mariners Just before Holidays

Photo By Grady Fontana | Ric Caniones, Jr., left, chief electrician, Armando Lucero, 2nd electrician, Sotero...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | Ric Caniones, Jr., left, chief electrician, Armando Lucero, 2nd electrician, Sotero Garcia, chief cook, and Mark Laraza, 2nd cook, all with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), display the contents of their care package that was provided by the American Association of Singapore and the Stamford American International School in Singapore while aboard Charles Drew at Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command civil service mariners and Sailors currently operating in the Indo-Pacific region, and while at Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, received care packages from the American community in Singapore, Nov 20-21.



Officially called ‘Shoeboxes for Sailors’, the care package is a program that the American Association of Singapore (AAS) started three years ago in conjunction with Stamford American International School (SAIS), which is also in Singapore.



Students and their families from SAIS, and members of AAS prepared and provided more than 120 packages to the men and women supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.



Military Sealift Command Far East assisted in distributing the packages to members of dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), and some Sailors on board Sembawang Wharves.



“AAS is incredibly proud to spearhead this program,” said Melinda Murphy, general manager, AAS. “It's a lovely way for the American community to come together to say thanks to our men and women serving far from home.”



Members of the American Association as well as families from SAIS came together to pack the boxes weeks before distribution.



The boxes contained popular snacks, games, home-baked goods, and personalized notes written by the students that assembled the care packages.



“We have everybody from small children to students at the school to people who just like to give back and say thanks,” said Murphy. “We truly appreciate Stamford American International's School support of what is becoming a beautiful annual tradition. It's also a wonderful way for children to learn the power of a simple thank you.”



Established in 1917, AAS was the first American organization in Singapore. According to AAS website, the objectives of the Association were to promote good feeling between Americans and persons living in Singapore, to promote friendship among Americans in Singapore, to provide educational facilities for children, and for other purpose.



“We recognize that our Sailors are serving far from home,” said Murphy. “As Thanksgiving is a time when Americans reflect and give thanks, it feels like the perfect time of year to acknowledge their sacrifice and say thank you for their service.”



In addition, many students at SAIS have direct ties to the U.S. Navy as they have family members who either served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Services.



“We hope that the Sailors learn that through these simple gifts that we really do appreciate all they give for their nation,” said Murphy. “As for the students, it's a great way for them to learn about the Sailors' sacrifice and to learn the important lessons of giving back to others. It's a wonderful synergy.”



MSCFE received the packages from SAIS and walked the decks of the ships to distribute the care packages to the grateful civilian mariners (CIVMAR).

“I’m grateful for AAS’s consistent support of our CIVMARs and Sailors over the past few years,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jamil Khan, chaplain, MSCFE. “Receiving care packages with handmade cards reassures everyone that they are not forgotten by fellow Americans, especially when they are so far from their families.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.