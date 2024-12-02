Guidance for the Force

Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, Civilian Employees, and Families assigned to the Republic of Korea,



Thank you for your selfless service and dedication. It is an honor to serve with you and your family on Freedom’s Frontier.



The events of last night are not over as the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) is working through their democratic processes to address the concerns of its citizens and resolve their disagreements in accordance with the rule of law. We are guests in the Republic of Korea, and I ask all individuals affiliated with the Department of Defense mission to give time and space to our host country and its citizens, as they work to resolve their differences. To that end, I ask everyone to exercise individual vigilance about where, how, when, and with whom you will travel throughout Korea. Please be aware of your surroundings, particularly when visiting in and around the U.S. Army Garrison in Yongsan, as it is adjacent to prominent ROK Government institutions. Avoid areas or situations where protests or demonstrations may occur, and plan your travels with additional care, awareness, and contingencies.



You are our most important and precious resource and U.S. Forces Korea cannot accomplish our mission without you and the support of your families. Many of you have travel plans over the coming holiday season, and I encourage you to take advantage of this great assignment opportunity to Korea. However, please do so safely and with good judgment. When travelling, please make sure your supervisor or leader is aware of your travel plans and knows how to contact you should something unexpected occur.



My #3 line of operation is “combat readiness.” Train hard, remain focused and maintain your readiness. Now is the time to over-communicate and be thoughtful and deliberate about your actions. My #1 line of effort is “taking care of people”.



Happy holidays to you and your family. Look out for one another, make good choices and enjoy your much deserved opportunity to rest and recuperate during this holiday season.



Respectfully,



Paul J. LaCamera

General, US Army

Commander

