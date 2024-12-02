Fort McCoy supports thousands for Army Reserve, other training during November 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Equipment and vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training operations is shown Nov. 13,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Equipment and vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training operations is shown Nov. 13, 2024, at the installation. During November 2024, thousands of service members — especially Army Reserve Soldiers — completed training efforts at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

During November 2024, the second month of fiscal year 2024, Fort McCoy supported thousands of troops training from several Army Reserve units as well as others in institutional training.



Among the larger units training at McCoy was the 687th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is headquartered in Wausau, Wis., and has sub-units throughout Wisconsin as well as Ohio.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) officials said the 687th brought more than 450 Soldiers for training, covering a wide variety of training.



Another Army Reserve unit, the 389th Engineer Battalion, which is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, also sent nearly 500 Soldiers to train at Fort McCoy during November 2024.



The 389th has trained at Fort McCoy many times before, especially coming to the post to support a wide array of troop projects. In 2023, for example, the company completed several new projects. On the Fort McCoy cantonment area, the 389th Soldiers removed and poured a new section of sidewalk near a walking bridge. At Logistical Support Area Liberty, the company installed a 400-amp breaker along with the supporting electrical lines. And at the Fort McCoy Central Receiving Shipping Point (CRSP) parking lot, company Soldiers worked with Fort McCoy personnel to install new energy efficient light poles throughout the parking lot.



Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the 389th discussed the work his company completed at the CRSP parking lot in 2023 in a previous news article.



“Our company was tasked with assisting in setting in 28 light poles for the CRSP Yard, which has not had very good lighting for years from what I hear, so it's good training for our Soldiers to get their hands on something that they’ve probably never experienced before,” Goodman said.



Other units coming to Fort McCoy in November 2024 with smaller numbers of Soldiers, DPTMS officials said, included the 415th Military Police Detachment (headquartered in Iowa); 469th Engineer Company (headquartered in Illinois), and the 371st Transportation Detachment (also headquartered in Illinois).



In July 2021, Soldiers with the 469th trained at Fort McCoy on how to breach obstacles in an urban environment, according to an article written by Cheryl Phillips with the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/401483/469th-engineer-company-soldiers-explode-into-action.



In that training, Master Sgt. Bradley Schmoll of the 469th described the breaching capability as a “niche” the engineers can employ in an urban locale. The engineers spent a July afternoon learning how to form a half dozen different types of charges at the live fire explosive breaching range, the article states. Each charge serves its own purpose and gives off a different type of explosion.



“One of the trainers was Sgt. Paul Modaff, who instructed his team on how to build a water impulse charge,” the article states. “This charge uses ‘water to force the impact toward the door,’ and is especially effective at buckling bigger flex steel doors that were at the demo range, he said. The Soldiers sandwiched a few feet of detonation, or ‘det’ cord between saline IV bags.”



Training also took place on post in November 2024 at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance, RTS-Medical, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Fort McCoy’s Simulations Complex, and more. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers also supported training in mid-November with a UH-60 Black Hawk.



Training numbers are tracked annually by fiscal year, said Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy DPTMS Training Coordination Branch. During fiscal year 2024, 73,991 troops trained at the installation.



Sharp said the training numbers were split during fiscal year 2024 as 30,573 troop completing annual training, and 43,418 troops completing battle assembly training.



“The exercises are counted as annual training, and institutional training is all mixed in as well,” Sharp said.



The training through the first two month of fiscal year 2025 has been busy, DPTMS officials said, and in the end, they expect training numbers to be similar to fiscal year 2024 or higher.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



