I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Asia Douglas

Photo By Maj. John Stamm | Tech. Sgt. Asia Douglas, 908th Flying Training Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. John Stamm | Tech. Sgt. Asia Douglas, 908th Flying Training Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024, loves a good challenge, and has a seemingly limitless supply of energy and intelligence. The 27-year-old 908th Operations Support Squadron aviation resource manager holds a bachelor’s degree in pre-med and biology from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and is currently studying for her master’s degree in medical science. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Asia Douglas, 908th Flying Training Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024, loves a good challenge, and has a seemingly limitless supply of energy and intelligence.



The 27-year-old 908th Operations Support Squadron aviation resource manager holds a bachelor’s degree in pre-med and biology from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and is currently studying for her master’s degree in medical science.



“I also volunteer at a dialysis center, and I’m getting ready to start shadowing two different physicians,” she said.



Douglas thought about joining the military when she was in high school; however, her mother wanted her to get an education first, so she enrolled at Alabama State University. During her freshman year, her mother did some research and learned about the Air Force Reserve. They both agreed that was the best option for her to serve and still complete her degree.



“When I enlisted, it was 2015 and I was still in my first semester,” she said. “I didn’t leave and go to basic [military training] until May of 2016.”



Douglas read up on all the different career fields the Reserve has to offer, and ultimately decided on aviation resource management because she wanted something completely different from what she was studying and liked what she read about the position.



For her, the biggest challenges to service were learning all the different processes and talking to officers.



“As an Airman 1st Class I was talking to all these officers, and I had to be confident,” she said. “I’m no longer intimidated because, as I grew into the enlisted ranks, I realized officers are people too.”



Once Douglas completes her master’s degree, she plans to apply for the Health Professions Scholarship Program, a two-, three-, or four-year military program, become an anesthesiologist and commission as a medical officer.



When asked what she would say to her younger self, or any other young adult contemplating their career path, Douglas didn’t have to think very hard; she recently had that very conversation with her niece who graduated from high school fourth in her class but had grown weary of academia.



“I told her, join the military,” she said. “If you like it stay in. If you don’t, go back to school. Or do both. There are plenty of options, but don’t just sit around doing nothing. Even if you don’t know really what you want to do in life, you can still do something in the military. And, until whatever is for you comes to you, you’ll still be having an impact.”