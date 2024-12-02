Why I Joined: SrA Kari Degraffenreed

Whenever people ask me what the best part of working in public affairs is, I always tell them, “I get to shadow everybody.” On Monday, I can be flying on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to document the loadmasters and by Thursday, I’m interviewing an Airman from the 97th Civil

Engineer Squadron about his Dorm of the Quarter award. I often see people at their very best, when their eyes are lit with passion or emotion. That is always the best part.



On November 9, 2021, in a tiny room off the testing area at the Military Entrance Processing Station in San Diego, California, I raised my right hand. At that moment, the rest of my life began. Joining the Air Force wasn’t an easy decision, but looking back over the past three

years, it’s one of the best choices I’ve ever made.



Storytelling has been my passion since I learned to put pen to paper, then finger to keyboard. I spent many of my teen and early adult years writing freelance for online publications and small-town newspapers before I got a job as a writer for a news network.



While I was proud of my work, I longed for a career that offered stability, opportunities to grow, and a greater sense of purpose.



My older brother joined the Air Force three years prior and would constantly tell me about his adventures, his teammates, and the freedom his new career gave him. When I found out I could join the Air Force and tell stories as a public affairs Airman, my future was sealed. After a delayed entry process, I could finally put on the uniform.



Today, I serve as a public affairs journeyman at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and I genuinely love what I do. This job gives me the freedom to merge my passion for storytelling with service to my country. Whether I’m documenting Airmen's achievements, producing content to showcase our mission, or helping bridge the gap between the military and the public, every day feels like an opportunity to make an impact. Every day I get to tell the Air Force’s story.



Looking back on the past three years, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. The training I’ve been able to receive is priceless, just like the friends I’ve made. Joining the Air Force wasn’t just a career choice, it was a life choice. It’s given me a chance to serve, grow, and build a future I’m

excited about.



Since I joined, I’ve heard the adage “the Air Force is what you make of it.” Although cliche, it couldn’t be more true. Service is not without its challenges, but if you’re willing to work hard and embrace the opportunities it offers, it can be incredibly rewarding. For me, it’s been a journey of purpose, passion, and pride - and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

