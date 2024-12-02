“Hands go, hands come”: An Airman’s journey from Ghana to graduation

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.— “There were bushfires and famine; people were dying of hunger—it was horrible.”



Growing up in Ghana, Staff Sgt. Barfi’s younger years were marked by conflict and adversity, but it was not the challenges that defined him rather, it was the kindness of strangers that shaped the course of his life.



Today, Barfi, a 1st Special Operations Wing unit training manager, stands as a graduate of the Community College of the Air Force, a drastically different position from the hardship of his childhood.



Barfi’s journey began in his teens when civil war erupted in neighboring countries in Africa. It was then when he witnessed the U.S. military’s relief efforts firsthand.



“I remember when the U.S. arrived with supplies and started evacuating people to safety,” Barfi noted. “Seeing the humanitarian aid happening and lives being saved, I was motivated to become a soldier and be involved in efforts like this.”



As the years passed, Barfi continued witnessing the positive impacts of U.S. Airmen in his community.



“Early in the morning, we would hike 15 kilometers to a stream where we would collect water and bring it back for our families to drink; it was extremely challenging and we had to make two to three trips before heading to school,” Barfi said. “The U.S. came in and provided clean, potable water and it was a huge relief to the entire community.”



These experiences planted a seed of service in Barfi’s mind and 12 years later he joined the Air Force.



“We have a saying in my language: ‘Hands go, hands come,’ which means I’ll be there for you like you were there for me, no matter what,” Barfi explained. “I joined the Air Force to give back to this country, just like they did for Africa.”



To this day, the humanitarian relief efforts serve as a reminder to Barfi of what the Air Force symbolizes and the opportunities it has provided, inspiring him to achieve his goals– including his pursuit toward higher education.



On Dec. 4, 2024, Barfi was one of 150 members stationed at Hurlburt Field to receive an Associates of Applied Science degree through the CCAF.



A two-year program, the CCAF is a federally-chartered institution that awards AAS degrees exclusively to enlisted service members.



Barfi, who completed a degree in aviation maintenance technology, noted that considering his past, he could never have imagined the opportunities he has today.



“If someone would have told me this is where I would end up in life, I would never have believed them because I never imagined this is how my journey would unfold,” Barfi said. “Obtaining my degree has given me the knowledge to reinforce my perspective and the tools necessary to continue pushing myself.”



Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1 SOW command chief, noted that Barfi’s story is a reminder of the extensive impact the Air Force has worldwide.



"Those inspired by our mission go on to achieve incredible things,” Oliver said. “Barfi’s journey, from witnessing humanitarian aid in Ghana to earning his CCAF degree as a member of the 1 SOW, embodies the Air Commando mindset and the culture of excellence we strive to instill at Hurlburt Field. His achievement not only reflects personal determination and drive but also the opportunities the Air Force provides to develop the next generation of leaders."



As Barfi looks to the future, he says he plans to pursue another CCAF degree in training and education. Building on his own success, he is now eager to share his perspective to help others achieve their educational aspirations.



“Don’t waste your life– take the time to educate your current self in hopes of bettering your future self,” Barfi noted. “Put in the maximum effort and sacrifice now to have a better tomorrow.”

