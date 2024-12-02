La. Guard’s 62nd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team enhances readiness with advanced robotic system

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicolas Cullop, a UGV operator with the Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Weapons...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicolas Cullop, a UGV operator with the Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, operates the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) during training at the Consequence Management Support Center (CoMSupCen) facilities in Lexington, Kentucky, from October 28 to November 1, 2024. The MTRS Inc II enhances the team’s capabilities to detect and mitigate Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threats from a safe distance, ensuring responder safety. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – The 62nd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) of the Louisiana National Guard recently enhanced its capabilities through the introduction of the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II). The MTRS Inc II is an advanced Unmanned Ground Vehicle equipped with specialized Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear equipment designed to gather vital information from potentially hazardous environments, ensuring the safety of responders.



During a comprehensive five-day fielding and training course held from October 28 to November 1, at the Consequence Management Support Center (CoMSupCen) facilities in Lexington, Kentucky, Guard members from across the U.S. were immersed in learning the system’s operations, capabilities, and maintenance routines. The training provided the personnel with proficiency in maneuvering the UGV, retrieving critical data, and executing precise operations—essential skills for scenarios requiring steady, calculated movements. This training is pivotal for integrating the MTRS Inc II into the team’s response procedures, bolstering their readiness for real-world missions.



“The new MTRS provides an 8-hour run time, significantly improved camera quality with advanced zoom and autofocus features, and a 360-degree rotating arm that allows for precise maneuverability and the ability to handle heavier objects without risking damage,” said Sgt. Nicolas Cullop, UGV operator for the 62nd WMD-CST. “This upgraded system enables me to detect and relay crucial information from a safe distance more effectively.”



“The UGV is an excellent tool that not only protects our responders from potential harm but also expedites the information collection process, which can save lives when time is of the essence,” said 2nd Lt. Andy Gonzalez, survey section leader with the 62nd WMD-CST. “Every one of our members competed against their peers to earn a spot on this team. For Sgt. Nicolas Cullop to be chosen as the UGV operator further displays his competence and capabilities and our trust in him as a Survey Team Member.”



Cullop, the designated UGV operator, joined the 62nd WMD-CST in June 2023 and has since dedicated over 600 hours to advanced CBRN training. A recent graduate of Air Assault School, Cullop is also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in general studies with a minor in engineering at Southeastern Louisiana University. With aspirations of commissioning, Cullop represents the future leadership and expertise within the Louisiana National Guard.



The MTRS Inc II serves as a crucial CBRN asset to the 62nd WMD-CST, reinforcing the team’s mission to detect, identify, and mitigate CBRN threats from a safe distance. This capability allows the team to effectively assess potential hazards, advise on response strategies, and assist with additional support for incidents involving Weapons of Mass Destruction, Toxic Industrial Chemicals, Toxic Industrial Materials, and unintentional or intentional CBRN releases. The 62nd WMD-CST, consisting of 22 Active Guard Reserve members from both the Army and Air Force, remains ready to respond 24/7, exemplifying their commitment to safeguarding Louisiana’s communities.