Corps of Engineers begins installing FUSRAP signs

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, began installing signs along Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program. These properties are being addressed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, also known as FUSRAP.



“In places where you see these signs, it’s important to note that the low-level radioactive material in these areas do not present a risk if the ground is left undisturbed,” stated Col. Andy Pannier, St. Louis District commander. “These signs will remain in place until remediation begins.”



The signs will be spaced 50 to 75 feet apart, depending on the location and terrain.



“We also plan to incorporate the signs into our ongoing semi-annual inspections to make sure not only conditions on the property, but also sign conditions, have not changed,” added Phil Moser, St. Louis District environmental program manager.



The signs will be placed only at locations where property owners have granted the district permission.



A short, informational video describing the signs and their placement can be watched here: https://youtu.be/06lHbSlJ_dI



The St. Louis District has been working within the St. Louis community for more than 26 years and our efforts do not stop here. We are committed to advancing our cleanup efforts along Coldwater Creek to protect the health and well-being of the community and the environment – and we will keep the community informed every step of the way.



For more detailed information about the FUSRAP remediation process and regular updates, please visit the FUSRAP webpage at www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/FUSRAP.

Date Posted: 12.04.2024
Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US