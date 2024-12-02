Service holds first of its kind total Army career fair

WASHINGTON — A first of its kind Army-only career fair will be held April 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.



The Army has never before held a solo hiring fair with participation from over 43 commands around the globe. If the Texas career fair succeeds, leaders will consider similar mega-events in other urban areas, said Michele Davis, director, Strategic Communications, Headquarters, Army Civilian Human Resources Agency.



“The message is about opportunity,” said Roy Wallace, an assistant deputy chief in the office of the Army deputy chief of staff. “We want to focus on sharing the endless possibilities that either a military or a civilian career in the Army can offer.”



The event will highlight military and civilian careers in the Army, with on-the-spot hiring possible for hundreds of positions including jobs in childcare, cyber, chemistry, construction, contracting, security intelligence and engineering. Recruits can receive a $50,000 signing bonus, free health care for themselves and their dependents, and 30 days of paid time off.



There will be representatives of the active Army, the National Guard, the Army Reserve and the varied civilian commands that support the Army mission.



If attendants are considering enlisting, they can engage with Soldiers in uniform and envision themselves pursuing the same, Davis said.



Army recruiters have prioritized identifying long-term employees and have billed the event as a career, not job fair. The Army has thousands of civilian vacancies due to an increase in retirements in recent years, and this fair provides direct access to wide-ranging career opportunities with hiring incentives.



All applicants of different skill and educational backgrounds are invited to attend. There will be worldwide positions available, and positions in state for Texas residents.



Civilian Army positions offer the chance for growth and advancement, often with higher pay and greater responsibility. The Army has 59 critical civilian occupations that include positions in medical, STEM, childcare and social sciences.



Veterans and Soldiers leaving service can choose to remain part of the Army team as civilian employees in rewarding careers and this fair will allow the recent retirees to accelerate the hiring timeline.



Wallace said the motivation for the large venue career fair came from the top.



“The Secretary [of the Army] told us to be innovative; that was her direction to us.”



Davis said the event gives Army organizations the opportunity to meet with job seekers and explain why federal service, whether wearing an Army uniform or working in the Army as a civilian, offers wide-ranging benefits, retirement plans and the satisfaction of serving the country.



The career fair began as a civilian hiring event, Wallace said.



“But then we decided we would try something that's never been tried before, and that is to recruit for all Army openings ...” he said.



“Since Dallas is the fifth-largest metropolitan job market out there, and we have some ties to the Texas Rangers baseball team, we decided that that's where we would go, and we've been working diligently to get the word out,” he said.



“It’s time ... we started thinking strategically and innovatively. We want the Army to be the employer of choice.”



The Army is committed to fostering a culture of care and respect with a goal of providing a supportive and enriching environment for every member of the Army family.

