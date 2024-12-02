Army bandleader sees the past and future as a grandparent

WASHINGTON — Col. Bruce Pulver knows his rank might suggest that he could be an intimidating and stern man, “Yet I'm just a teddy bear when it comes to my grandkids,” he said.



National Grandparents Day, celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day, gives Pulver the opportunity to think about the future his young grandchildren may someday explore, while also acknowledging the challenges faced by his grandfather and other ancestors who put everything on the line in defense of the United States, he said.



As the leader and commander of The United States Army Band (Pershing’s Own), Pulver said the opportunities he has in the Army differ greatly from those experienced by his maternal grandfather, Robert Scheu, who served as an Army infantryman in Europe during World War II.



Scheu was a private first class in the 84th “Railsplitters” Infantry Division, landing on Omaha Beach in November 1944. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in late December and January 1945, earning his Combat Infantryman Badge and two Bronze Star before being promoted and discharged.



“I had a great relationship with my grandparents, and my grandfather, he would take us out to … the playground when we were children,” Pulver recalled. But he never had the chance to sit down with his grandfather to talk about Scheu’s combat experiences. “It never really got to the point when I was … old enough to understand and ask those questions,” he said.



As he matured, he learned much more about the sacrifices of older generations.



Pulver said doing research into military history gives one an appreciation for what occurs in war. But if it's your family members who did the fighting, the feelings are stronger, he said.



His grandfather might have had a biased opinion about Pulver being a colonel. “I know that he would be proud, but he might have some … stereotypical opinions about officers, based on his experience in the Army. I can't say that for sure, but I'm sure we would laugh about it,” Pulver said.



Pulver has completed research on other direct ancestors who served the country, including at least two who fought for the Union in the Civil War and one who served as a captain during the American Revolution.



“I don't think that my family service was a direct impact on my decision to serve. I knew of their service, and I was proud of it,” Pulver said. But it was not his reason for joining.



Pulver came to the Army after teaching middle school and high school band and chorus for five years.



Music is what he always wanted to do, and when the opportunity came to be an Army musician, Pulver jumped at it.



As the leader and commander of The United States Army Band, Pulver said he has one of the most unique jobs in the Army. He also thinks it’s the best job in the Army, and he recently got to share that with his granddaughter.



When the band recently performed in Texas, “My granddaughter was able to attend that concert and actually see grandpa up on the stage leading the band.”



The colonel enjoys being a grandfather.



“It's never what you think it's going to be, and until you experience it yourself, I don't know that you can really appreciate that,” Pulver said.



He also believes being a grandfather has made him a better leader.



“I certainly feel like I've mellowed and calmed down a bit, and learned a lot more patience,” he said. That leads to building better relationships, to taking a more active role in others’ lives, and understanding that a big part of his job as a leader is to be there for his Soldiers and to help when needed, he said.

