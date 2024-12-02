Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAF Quantico Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MCAF Quantico Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Warman, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.— U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Brandon Smart, the outgoing senior enlisted leader, transferred the authority as the senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico during a relief and appointment ceremony at the air facility on MCB Quantico Dec. 3, 2024.

    The ceremony highlighted the year of Brandon’s leadership as MCAF Quantico’s senior enlisted leader, while reinforcing the tradition of the ceremonial passing of the noncommissioned officer sword to 1st Sgt. Christopher Rushton, the oncoming senior enlisted leader.

    "The Marines make the unit; they make your days good; they make your days challenging,” Smart said, and continued with, “they make you learn, grow, and have an appreciation for everything that you do.”

    Rushton, following the passing of duties, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead and pledged to continue fostering the high standards set by his predecessor.

    "Protect the patch,” he said referring to MCAF Quantico’s logo, which is adorned by Marines who works within the air facility. \

    “That patch is tied to our past, our legacy, and the legacy our Marines will leave in the future.”

