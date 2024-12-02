Army begins operational deployment pay

WASHINGTON — Soldiers on approved operational deployments will soon receive $240 per month under the recently approved operational deployment pay program.



“This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to honoring the daily sacrifices made by Soldiers and their families,” said Dr. Robert Steinrauf, Plans and Resources Director, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1.



The change, effective Oct. 1, 2024, authorizes E-1 to O-6 Soldiers to receive special duty pay in recognition of the greater than normal rigors of operational deployments.



“The Army is dedicated to ensuring that the sacrifices made by our Soldiers and their families are appropriately rewarded. Operational deployment pay represents a significant advancement in this effort,” said Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.



The regulation that governs the pay is Department of Defense Instruction 1340.26 (Assignment and Special Duty Pay). The pay is earned on a prorated basis.



ODP is not retroactive to before Oct. 1. Soldiers who were on an approved operational deployment on Oct. 1 will receive ODP for the remainder of their deployment.



Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers are also eligible for ODP when they are participating in operational deployments.



Soldiers in combat zone tax exclusion status pay no tax on the ODP, but it is taxable for Soldiers serving outside such locations, Steinrauf said.

