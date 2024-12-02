Strengthening Relationships Coast to Coast

The importance of military service cannot be overstated, as it lays the groundwork for peace and security. It also enhances personal growth and development for those who serve. Recently Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Command Master Chief Arturo Plasencia visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego (PNS DET-SD) to ensure that the workforce is aligned with a unified vision of Portsmouth excellence. To strengthen the relationships between Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), Squadron 11, and the ARDM 5 medium auxiliary floating drydock (ARCO), Plasencia worked with the command senior enlisted leaders (CSEL) to focus efforts on three key areas: training, alignment, and synergy. “We need our Sailors to capitalize on their unique skill sets and training to expand the synergy between the squadron and the civilian workforce,” said Plasencia. “The team dynamic that exists between our Sailors and the deck plate workers at the detachment is essential in providing first time quality of work. Their communication and synergy are outstanding.” Plasencia visited numerous shops and codes at the detachment. While visiting shop 38, he met with marine machinery mechanic Justin Lloyd. Lloyd is a former Air Force Reserve Officer’s Training Corp (ROTC) cadet but was not able to enlist due to a medical disqualification. “I have a sense of pride and commitment to my country. I always wanted to serve, and applying to PNS DET-SD gave me that opportunity,” said Lloyd. “It's not just a job, it’s the safety of the country and the Sailors. They operate in harm’s way every day and I want to make sure they are ready for the mission ahead.” Plasencia thanked Lloyd for his work ethic and dedication to the mission and his country. “Without workers like this we would not get the job done,” said Plasencia. “It was great to see this team embrace the values of pride and commitment.” The civilian workforce at PNS DET-SD not only have a sense of pride but they are committed to being the very best at what they do. They have a clear understanding why their jobs are important and how they are making a difference for the Navy. This is a tremendous responsibility that improves the lives of citizens across the country, helping to ensure safety and security for all.

