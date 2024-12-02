Maj. Gen. Von Hoffman visits Group Commanders at the Alamo Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing pose...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing pose for a group photo alongside Maj. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman, Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024. Hoffman visited the 433rd AW and 960th CW, speaking with representatives from various groups to discuss readiness and training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman, Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, visited the 433rd Airlift Wing, Nov. 19.



Hoffman met with Reserve Citizen Airmen from all groups--medical, mission support, operations and maintenance--as part of a tour focused on readiness and training.



Representatives went into detail about the status of their respective units and gave feedback to Hoffman about the challenges each group faces as mission sets evolve and transform. Each group also highlighted their outstanding Reserve Citizen Airmen.



Two of those recognized were Senior Airman Erica Ortiz, a 433rd Maintenance Group production controller, and Senior Airman Ashley Burrell, a 433rd Operations Group administration technician, who got to brief Hoffman.



“Normally we don’t have Senior Airmen briefing two-star generals, but that’s the type of people we have here,” said Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander. “We have incredible Airmen that are able to do the mission.”



Hoffman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with Airmen and emphasized the importance of celebrating Airmen. “The very best part of getting outside of the Pentagon is getting out and getting to meet you all. There’s so many great Airmen. Your team is really special to me. I’ve had such an eye-opening visit. Even though I fundamentally know how complex the mission is here, until you get boots on the ground to see the Airmen, you don’t have a full appreciation. Thank you for everything that you’re doing.”