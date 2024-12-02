Gold Star families participated in the American Gold Star Families’ Remembrance Decorating Event Nov. 29 at the Decatur Civic Center in Decatur, Illinois. The event allowed Gold Star Families to come together to remember the fallen.



Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Michael Graves, Region V Defense Readiness Specialist, assists with coordinating events with Gold Star Families.



“I think the Gold Star organizations do a great job providing support for Gold Star Families,” Graves said. “They keep the names of the fallen alive in our formations and throughout the public.”



Each November, the Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place. Family members of the fallen in attendance are given an opportunity to personally place their ornaments on the tree during the ceremony, and all other ornaments from across the U.S. are lovingly hung by those in attendance.



Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois National Guard was a guest speaker for the event and highlighted the importance of coming together.



“As we light this tree today, and as we follow our holiday traditions at home, we do it with longing and love from our bereaved hearts,” said Williams. “These lights are not a symbol of loss, but of life, of love and of hope. Thank you all for your courage and sacrifice. May your holidays be filled with light, and love, and hope.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2024 Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:45 Story ID: 486602 Location: DECATUR, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: DECATUR, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: HARRISTOWN, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Heroes: Gold Star Families Unite in Remembrance and Hope, by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.