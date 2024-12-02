What is the TACC and who is TACRON 22

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Ruben Reed | MEDITTERAEAN SEA (July 4, 2024) Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 22 poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Ruben Reed | MEDITTERAEAN SEA (July 4, 2024) Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 22 poses for a group photo on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 4, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ruben Reed) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA - Tucked strategically on the 02 level aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), nested between the ship’s combat information center and the landing force operation center, lies the Tactical Air Control Center (TACC). TACC, manned by Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 22, acts as the single point of contact for all airspace planning within the designated airspace for the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC).

TACRON 22, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, VA, is comprised of Air Traffic Controllers (AC), Operation Specialists (OS), Information System Technicians (IT), Intelligence Specialists (IS), and officers of various aviation backgrounds. The TACC is divided into five sections: Air Traffic Control; Air Support Control; Passenger, Mail, and Cargo; Plans Team; and Air Defense Coordination. Together, the sections provide centralized planning, control, coordination, and integration of expeditionary/amphibious air operations.

The Air Traffic Control section consists of ACs who are responsible for controlling aircraft operating en route to, and from, their designated missions.

“We are like the eyes in the sky,” said Air Traffic Controller Second Class Gloria Modozie. “We maintain tactical control of the airspace beyond the visible horizon, not just for the Wasp, but for our supporting assets in the [area of responsibility].” When aircraft exit the control tower airspace to proceed outbound to their designated mission, these embarked controllers coordinate daily with the ship’s ACs who are located in the Amphibious Air Traffic Control Center (AATCC).

The Air Support Control Section (ASCS) coordinates all aviation fire requests. U.S. Marine Corps Capt Laura “Bangs” Hanes is a C-130 Pilot by trade and serves as the Air Support Coordinator assigned to the TACRON detachment. Working closely with members of the Supporting Arms Coordination Center (SACC), Capt Hanes ensures TACC has the capability to respond to changing mission requirements for any current airborne assets or potential requests for additional aircraft launches.

“My tasking involves backing up the ground Marines in their various armament operations,” Capt. Hanes explains. “Not all are familiar with aircraft profiles, so as a [Tactical Air Control Center Watch Officer], I bring that expertise into the SACC.”

The Passenger, Mail, and Cargo (PMC) section is one of the smallest sections of the TACC, but plays an invaluable role in the distribution of materials and transport of people throughout the ARG.

“In a nut shell, we identify supplies needed to be distributed throughout the ARG” said Lt. Victoria “Tweety” Hurd, lead PMC Officer. She and the Amphibious Squadron Material Officer co-chair PMC boards to liaise with the ARG ships’ supply departments and distribute thousands of pounds of mail, aircraft equipment, and personnel being transferred to and from the ARG.

The Plans Team is comprised of one officer and a handful of Sailors, focused on the control and creation of airspace for future air missions. Through their daily production of the “Hot Sheet”, they depict restricted areas and other potential aviation hazards to the ARG.

“[I love] being a valuable resource, especially when it comes to answering questions pertaining to airspace and planning”, said Air Traffic Controller Second Class William Stone. Stone and the other ACs and OSs on his team are trained to coordinate and highlight the proper airspace and established safety measures by which the Wasp’s aircraft are able to maneuver safely in the skies each day.

Finally, the Air Defense Coordination Section (ADCS), primarily operated by OSs, works to plan and control air warfare operations in the amphibious environment. In addition to continually scanning the air defense identification zone, they challenge the identification of organic and inorganic aircraft traveling within the vicinity of the ARG. “We execute the air missile defense commander’s air defense plan” said Operation Specialist Second Class Tiara Humphrey.

TACC is the primary air control agency within the Amphibious Task Force from which all air operations supporting the amphibious force are controlled. While TACRON 22’s five sections are principle elements of the TACC, the capabilities of the TACRON expand beyond amphibious operations functions. For example, the detachment has the capacity to temporarily establish and control air traffic control towers ashore in support of Marine operations and emergency/ disaster relief operation.

USS WASP is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSPARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

The WSP ARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



The 24th MEU is a rapidly deployable MAGTF that consists of Battalion Landing Team 1/8, the Ground Combat Element; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), the Aviation Combat Element; and Combat Logistics Battalion 24, the Logistics Combat Element.

(Story courtesy of Air Traffic Controller First Class Octavia Alston-Wilson)