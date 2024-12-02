PNS DET-SD Personnel Celebrated At All Hands Call

On Jan. 19, 2024, the workforce at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment-San Diego (PNS DET-SD) gathered at the USS Roncador memorial for an all hands call. The weather was bright and sunny. Employees and Sailors attended the event to show support for theirfellow coworkers being recognized.



PNS DET-SD Director Tony Giles thanked the group for their hard work and continued commitment to the Navy and the detachment. “We continue to grow by recruiting,” said Giles. “Get the word out about current job openings and our apprenticeship program. The best way to build a winning team is by getting the best and brightest inside our fence line.” Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf presented awards for recognition of length of service and a plaque to Michael Clarke for completing the Executive Development Program. He acknowledged the dedication of the workforce and thanked them for their continued service to our country.



“I started my career in San Diego. Thank you for bringing me back to my roots. Your dedication and service to our country is unparalleled and without you, the Sailors could not get their jobs done. These assets are the number one priority of the fleet. Without a dedicated workforce the Sailors would not be able to take the boats out and be at the pointy end of the spear,” said Oberdorf. “Every day, on every shift, the quality of work which you deliver ensures our Navy can preserve peace, respond in crisis, and is prepared to win decisively in war. Thank you.”

