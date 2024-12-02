EMF Kilo trains with 2nd Medical Battalion enhancing deployable skillsets

Sailors from Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo (EMF Kilo) and 2nd Medical Battalion participated in a localized joint training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and knowledge for combined worldwide operations on Nov. 25, 2024, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



The training evolution began with in-person didactics from functional areas to include inpatient nursing, causality receiving, patient administration, and walking blood bank. Participants focused on patient flow and regulation.



“We are conducting this exercise to ensure that EMF Kilo is ready to provide the Navy and the Department of Defense with enhanced expeditionary medical capabilities anywhere in the world,” said U.S. Navy Captain Darryl Arfsten, commanding officer of EMF Kilo. “Our goal is to always be ready to fulfill our wartime mission. We stay ready by conducting these exercises and maintaining our skills by working the Defense Health Agency health care mission here at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.”



During the evolution, subject matter experts walked newer staff members through processes and exchanged information on best practices.



“Strengthening our partnership with 2d Medical Battalion is crucial,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nancy Broz, EMF Kilo assistant training officer. “Collaborative clinical and training experiences maximizes resource utilization, enhances learning and capabilities of both units, and builds relationships and trust between personnel. These bonds are invaluable, whether operating in a future deployed environment or working together at future duty stations.”



Following the morning walk-through, attendees were able to put the knowledge into action at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center where EMF Kilo simulated causalities and 2nd Medical Battalion provided role players.



“The exercise allowed EMF Kilo members to gain an appreciation of how we will operate downrange and maintain the unit’s ability to perform its core mission if called upon to do so,” stated U.S. Navy Captain Martin Braud, executive officer of EMF Kilo. “The lessons learned from this event will also help shape our future training events.”



This collective training evolution is helping the unit prepare for an upcoming deployment exercise this April at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.



EMF-Kilo is a subordinate unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune which carries out its mission to maximize warfighter performance and enhance readiness of the medical force.

