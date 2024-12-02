“It is our duty to honor all our veterans past and present.” Cherry Point Couple Volunteers, Honors America’s Deceased Service Members

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. John Pick, left, and his wife Amanda share a passion to honor America’s deceased...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. John Pick, left, and his wife Amanda share a passion to honor America’s deceased service members every holiday season through their volunteer work with Wreaths Across America. Both serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, John as a General Schedule Financial Technician and Amanda as a contracted Supply Technician. see less | View Image Page

An MCAS Cherry Point couple serving aboard the base’s medical clinic share a passion for honoring America’s deceased service members every holiday season.



Mr. John Pick and his wife Amanda serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, John as a General Schedule civilian and Amanda as a contracted Supply Technician and volunteer their spare time with Wreaths Across America as location coordinators for Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Bern, North Carolina.



“I chose to be active in Wreaths Across America because it is our duty to honor all our veterans past and present,” said Pick. “I volunteer at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Bern [North Carolina] during the spring through fall seasons maintaining the grounds, cleaning veterans’ headstones, straightening headstones and identifying veterans buried there without headstones so we can order them through the VA and give them proper recognition.”



Pick, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a Financial Technician aboard the clinic. Previously, he served 17 years in the Marine Corps in Motor Transportation before his medical retirement with deployments aboard the USS Kearsarge and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Pick and his wife volunteer in communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point throughout the year to increase awareness of the organization’s mission.



“Last year I volunteered to lay wreaths at the National Cemetery in New Bern and realized that the 375 identified veterans buried at Cedar Grove were not getting recognition,” said Pick. “That day my wife Amanda and I decided that it was our duty to make sure that never happens again.”



“It’s important to honor those veterans that came before us and to say their name and honor their sacrifice for our country,” said Pick.



Wreaths Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at national cemeteries across the nation. This year’s National Day of Wreath Laying is scheduled for Saturday, December 14.